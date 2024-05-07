LIUNA Named Entitlement Sponsor of NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race at the Milwaukee Mile

LIUNA 175 to Open NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (May 7, 2024) – LIUNA and the Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council have announced an agreement with NASCAR event promoter Track Enterprises for the return of NASCAR to the historic Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, August 25th. The 17th running of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) race at the 1.015-mile track will be known as the “LIUNA 175.”

The intensity of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series playoffs starts in Milwaukee and will be on full display, as eight eligible drivers will be racing for the LIUNA 175 winner’s trophy and a ticket to the next round of the Playoffs, and ultimately, the championship. In the grandstands will be upwards of 1,000 Wisconsin LIUNA members cheering on their LIUNA sponsored driver, Tyler Ankrum, and the thrilling on-track action the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series continues to produce.

“On behalf of the 9,000 skilled, working men and women of the Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council, who build our state’s infrastructure, we are honored to have NASCAR return to the Milwaukee Mile and be the title partner for this year’s LIUNA 175,” said Kent Miller, President/Business Manager of the Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council. “We felt the power of our membership last year with almost 600 strong in the grandstands, and this year we expect over 1,000 members and their families to attend and cheer on our union brother, Tyler Ankrum, in the No. 18 LIUNA Chevrolet Silverado.”

LIUNA, the Laborers’ International Union of North America, is no stranger to sports sponsorship or motorsports. LIUNA sponsors two-time NCTS playoffs driver Tyler Ankrum and has sponsorships of sports teams and organizations around the country.

Ankrum, the 2019 NCTS Rookie of the Year, and race winner, is off to a promising start to the 2024 season with his new team, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing. The team is co-owned by Stratford, Wisconsin businessman, Bill Hilgemann and California native Bill McAnally. Ankrum, who has led a career-high 62 laps this season, has secured three top-five and four top-10 finishes in just the first eight starts of 2024.

“We are extremely excited to have LIUNA and its proud Wisconsin LIUNA members join us and become our title sponsor for the return of NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series to the Milwaukee Mile,” said Bob Sargent, President of Track Enterprises. “It takes a lot of effort to promote the kick-off race in the Truck Series playoffs, and our fans deserve it after last year’s successful event. Sunday, August 25th will be a special race day with all of the Wisconsin LIUNA members and their families in the grandstands to witness the LIUNA 175. It’s going to be exciting!”

LIUNA 175 race ticket and event information can be found online at TrackEnterprises.com/MilwaukeeMileRacing

The LIUNA 175 from the Milwaukee Mile will be televised live on FS1 Sunday August 25, beginning at 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 17th of 23 NCTS races on the 2024 schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



About LIUNA …

The Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) partners with public and private entities, elected officials, community groups, and responsible contractors to build and maintain the infrastructure needs of communities throughout the United States and Canada, while providing residents a career in the construction industry. For more information on LIUNA, visit www.liuna.org.

About the Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council …

The Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council is an affiliation of five LIUNA local unions, representing nearly 9,000 construction craft laborers throughout Wisconsin. The Laborers are the most diverse trade in the construction industry, servicing over 900 employers in transportation infrastructure, building, sewer and water, utility distribution, demolition, asbestos removal, and related sectors. For more information on the Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council, visit liunawisconsin.org.

About Track Enterprises at The Milwaukee Mile …

Track Enterprises has been promoting motorsports events since 1985. Based in Macon, Ill., a dedicated staff led by Bob Sargent organize and promote upwards of 80 races a year across the eastern half of the United States. Sargent took a strong interest in promoting races at The Milwaukee Mile, first in 2019 with ASA and grassroots races, then brought national television back to the historic oval with the ARCA Menards Series in 2021. This is the second straight year the NASCAR Truck Series, with Sargent’s determination evident in the sizable crowd that welcomed NASCAR back to The Mile after a 14-year absence in 2023. For more information on the August 25 “LIUNA 175” event weekend and the promoter group, visit www.trackenterprises.com/milwaukeemileracing.