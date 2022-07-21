WIGHT MOTORSPORTS TRAVELLING WEST

(July 21, 2022) The Wight Motorsports Inc (WMI) haulers have set out on a journey through western Canada for the next three rounds of the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series. This is the first visit west of Ontario for the Pinty’s Series since 2019 due to travel restrictions and the WMI shop has been busy preparing cars and making sure all the details for the massive undertaking are confirmed.

First stop will be Edmonton International Raceway in Wetaskiwin, Alberta for 300 laps of action Saturday July 23rd.The tight, bullring provides non-stop action and both Mark Dilley and Andrew Ranger have had success on the oval. Dilley has collected three top-ten finishes while Ranger has won twice. The stop in Edmonton International Raceway will be the first time for both rookie of the year championship leader Brandon Watson and Glenn Styres.

Following the Edmonton oval on the schedule teams will head to Sutherland Automotive Speedway in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for a mid-week doubleheader of twin 125 lap races. Ranger scored a victory at the 3/8-mile banked oval last time the series visited in 2019 and Mark Dilley has been runner up twice previously.

Race Event Preview

Saturday July 23rd Green Flag 7:30PM MT

Bayer 300

Race six of 13 in 2022

This is the seventh NASCAR Pinty’s Series race Edmonton International Raceway

The Track: 1/4-mile paved oval

Best finish: Ranger 1st, 2014 & 2019, Dilley 5th, Watson & Styres first event

Race Event Preview

Wednesday July 27th Green Flag 6:05PM & 8:15PM MT

Leland Industries Twin 125’s

Races seven & eight of 13 in 2022

This will be the 15th & 16th NASCAR Pinty’s Series races at Sutherland Automotive Speedway

The Track: 3/8-mile paved oval

Best finish: Ranger 1st, 2019, Dilley 2nd, Watson & Styres first event

Quotes:

“Working through the logistics of a trip like this and preparing five racecars is a massive undertaking. Huge props to the everyone in the shop that’s worked so hard getting things ready”.

“We expect more success out west, both Mark & Andrew have done well in the past at both tracks. Brandon has shown his talent already this season on every oval. And there’s been significant gains in performance this year with Glenn too, he’s just had some tough luck with mechanical issues”.

“Everybody is going to say they want to be careful because it’s three races in less than a week, but it won’t take long for things to ramp up. We just have to be smart in how we approach all the races and be there to advantage of opportunities”.

-David Wight, WMI Principal

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. Each of the three races in Western Canada will also be broadcast on TSN and RDS2, date & time TBD.

The 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 13 total races in five provinces with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.

