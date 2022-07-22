Grand National Super Series Dillon Preview

Mooresville, N.C.- The Grand National Super Series presented by Engineered Components Co. is set to tackle Dillon Motor Speedway Saturday July 23rd. This will be the first visit to the 4/10th mile oval.

Twelve drivers will take to the track for their change to take home the trophy. Among them are teams from Illinois, Tennessee, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. A.J. Henriksen is the current points leader and hungry for his first win of the season. He was headed to victory lane at Franklin County before lapped traffic became a factor. Now he must dethrone Frank Kimmel. Eric Barber, the current rookie points leader, had some motor trouble last weekend but assured everyone he will be at Dillon.

Kevin Kromer will be in his black K2 Motorsports car. Jason Schue and Lauren Butler will be splitting the 3 car this weekend. Jason had some trouble on the way to GAAS preventing him from competing. Dusty Silvers has his issues from the previous weekend ironed out and is ready to race. Joe Wilder who is gaining momentum every week will be at Dillon in his 42 Jody Cash machine.

Denver N.C. natives Mike Kurkowski and Larry Wilcox will be ready to rock, as will Marc Jones who has been busy preparing another car. Cody Dennison who was missing last week is planning to unload his 12 car. Anthony Strickland was planning to attend but unforeseen circumstances are preventing him from coming.

The action starts at 11:30 for practice, followed by qualifying at 3:30, a driver meet and greet will take place at 5:30, and racing kicks off at 6 p.m. GNSS will run their twin 50 laps features being the first and the last race of the evening. We are working on the logistics for the race feed and when a decision is made we will update everyone via Facebook. For more information please visit www.grandnationalsuperseries.com