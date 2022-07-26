Horizon Hobby Makes Cup Season Debut with McDowell at Famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway

McDowell Comes to Into Indy with Confidence

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (JULY 26, 2022) – For Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Horizon Hobby team, confidence has been a key to good runs on road courses this season. Starting off with some frustration at COTA during practice and qualifying, the team quickly found success on race day and their confidence translated to a top-five at Sonoma and a top-10 at Road America. McDowell is now ready to take their success into Indianapolis with winning on his mind.

“It’s all about getting a win right now,” said McDowell. “We have been in the playoffs, and we want to be there again. We want to a consistent playoff team and the road courses are giving us a great opportunity. Sonoma was close, we were just off a bit at Road America, but we feel good about this weekend. Indy was good to us last year until the very end. We will not make any errors on Sunday.”

Supporting the team this weekend is the global leader in Radio Control products and accessories, Horizon Hobby. The popular makers of surface, water and air RC’s will host over 150 guests at the track on Sunday to cheer for McDowell as he fights for the win. The race for Horizon Hobby is the first of two at the most famous courses in the world- the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Daytona International Speedway in August.

“It’s awesome to see Horizon Hobby and their support for us,” commented McDowell. “Every week, we are meeting local retailers and it has been fun to hear about their stores and everyone enjoying this hobby. You can be serious about it or just out there to have fun with the family. I have some vehicles and as a family, we are outside bashing and having a great time. It is such a fun partnership.”

Fans are encouraged to visit www.horizonhobby.com. to see their full range of brands and accessories that includes cars, boats, planes, batteries, chargers and more.

About Horizon Hobby

Horizon Hobby was founded in 1985. Since then, Horizon Hobby has become the global leader in RC products and accessories. Horizon Hobby is committed to delivering innovative products and providing an exceptional customer experience. By forging strong relationships with RC hobby consumers, retailers, and manufacturers around the world, Horizon Hobby has built the best brands in the industry. Horizon Hobby has locations in the United States, Germany, England, and China. The company is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.