Chris Buescher – Indy RC Advance

Team: No. 17 Violet Defense Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Travis Peterson

Twitter: @RFK17Team, @RFKRacing and @Chris_Buescher

Race Format: 200 miles, 82 laps, Stages: 15-20-47

NASCAR Cup Race at the Brickyard – Sunday, July 31 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

· The traditional weekend format is on tap this weekend with practice split into two groups Saturday morning, immediately followed by group qualifying.

Buescher at Indianapolis

· Buescher finished 12th in the debut of the Indy road course a season ago after starting 19th.

· Overall in 23 starts on road courses in his Cup career, Buescher has four top-10s, all of which have come in the last three seasons. He finished runner-up at Sonoma last month, and followed that with a P6 finish at Road America.

· He finished third on the ROVAL in 2021, and the year prior ran fifth on the Daytona road course.

· Buescher made six starts on road courses in the Xfinity Series with one win (2014 Mid-Ohio) and four top-10s.

Travis Peterson at Indianapolis

· Peterson will be atop the box as crew chief for his fourth race with Buescher as Scott Graves serves his final race under suspension.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Indy:

“We’ve had this weekend circled on our calendars for a while now. It’s no secret our road course program has really seen a huge improvement, and we’ve shown that in the last couple outings. We know we’re more than capable, it just takes a complete weekend to get the job done, and that is our focus heading into Indy to get a W in the Violet Defense machine.”

Last Time Out

Buescher finished 29th Sunday at Pocono after going for a spin on the front stretch, ultimately losing laps to the leaders which he was unable to recover from.

On the Car

Violet Defense makes its second appearance with the No. 17 team this season.

About Violet Defense

Violet Defense uses UV disinfection to protect everyday spaces from harmful pathogens by killing up to 99.9% of E. coli, Salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., Norovirus, C. auris, and coronavirus. Violet Defense’s technology is the only known Pulsed Xenon solution that can be installed into a room full-time, creating a continuous way to address disinfection needs of all types of settings. For more information, visit www.violetdefense.com or follow us on Facebook or LinkedIn (@violetdefense).