KRIS WRIGHT: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

KRIS WRIGHT

No. 44 iHeartRadio Chevrolet Silverado

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes

Event: TSport 200

Date: Friday, July 29

Venue: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Location: Brownsburg, Indiana

Track Description: .686-mile

Race: 200 laps / 137.2 miles

iHeartRadio Returns … iHeartRadio, the number one audio company in the United States, returns with Kris Wright for the TSport 200 at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday, July 29. A long-standing relationship, iHeartRadio’s sponsorship with Wright began in 2017 in the IMSA Prototype Challenge. iHeartRadio was last featured on the hood of Wright’s No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado at the Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in March.

America’s Great Race Place … This weekend marks Kris Wright’s debut at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, which last hosted the event in 2011. The NASCAR Camping World truck Series made a yearly stop at the track known for its prolific action, from the series inception in 1995 through

Now, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns to the .686-mile oval track for the first time in more than a decade to open the Round of 10 of the Playoffs.

Short Track Stats: In four NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts on a short track (less than one mile in length), the Wexford, Pa., -native has an average starting spot of 21.5 and an average finish of 28.5.

QUOTE WORTHY

Kris Wright, driver of the No. 44 iHeartRadio Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports

On the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park:

“I am looking forward for a momentum swing in Indy for the No. 44 iHeartRadio Chevrolet Silverado team. Short tracks are fun due to the ‘physical’ bump-and-run games we must play to stay competitive. It should be very entertaining to watch, and we will be hopeful for some upsets.”

Kris Wright on Social Media … To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, visit KrisWrightMotorsports.com or connect with Kris Wright on Facebook (/KrisWrightRacing), Twitter (@KrisOnNASCAR) or Instagram (@krisonnascar).

Niece Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2016, the Mooresville, N.C., -based organization has logged 352 starts with 42 drivers, including NASCAR Cup Series drivers Trevor Bayne, Ross Chastain, and Kyle Larson. Niece Motorsports has collected four victories (Ross Chastain, 2019: Kansas, Gateway, Pocono, and 2022: Charlotte), 27 top-five finishes and 65 top-10 finishes and has logged an average starting position of 19.6 and an average finishing position of 19.2.

Catch the Action … The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series TSport 200 at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park will be broadcast live on FS1 on Friday, July 29 at 9:00 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 8:30 p.m. (ET). Qualifying for the 17th event of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule will air on Friday at 4:30 p.m. (ET) on FS1.

