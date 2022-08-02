Brad Keselowski – Michigan Advance

Team: No. 6 Castrol Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Twitter: @RFK6Team, @RFKRacing and @keselowski

Race Format: 400 miles, 200 laps, Stages: 30-65-65

NASCAR Cup Race at Michigan – Sunday, Aug. 7 at 3 p.m. ET on USA, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

· The traditional weekend format is on tap this weekend with practice split into two groups Saturday afternoon, immediately followed by group qualifying.

Keselowski at Michigan International Speedway

· Keselowski is in line for his 25th Cup start from MIS where he has a 12.5 average finish with 13 finishes inside the top-10.

· Despite no wins at his home track, Keselowski has seven results inside the top five with three runner-up finishes (2012, 2018, 2020).

· The Rochester Hills native has five top-10s in his last seven starts, including a P9 finish last season. He finished runner-up in the first of two doubleheader races in 2020, and outside of a crash in the second race, Keselowski has completed all but four laps at the 2-mile track in his 24 starts there.

· He has two career Cup poles at MIS (2017, 2019) and 10 overall starts inside the top-10.

· Keselowski has an additional nine combined starts at MIS in the Xfinity and Truck Series with two NXS wins (2009, 2010).

Matt McCall at Michigan International Speedway

· McCall will be atop the box for his 14th Cup race from MIS, which stands as his best track statistically with a 10.3 average finish.

· He has 10 top-10 efforts in 13 races – including three straight – and has never finished off the lead lap with drivers Jamie McMurray (2015-18) and Kurt Busch (2019-21).

· Last season he ran fourth with Busch and the No. 1 team, and the duo finished second back in 2019.

· He has an average starting position of 12.8 with six starts inside the top-10, including a career-best sixth a year ago.

QUOTE WORTHY

Keselowski on racing at Michigan:

“This is obviously a big week for me and always will be, for many reasons. Getting back home is always nice, but it also brings the close familiarity with Jack and our partners at Roush Industries, as well as Ford. We have a big week ahead in promoting this race and making some appearances on behalf of our partners. Michigan is obviously very fast, so we’ll know Saturday what type of speed we have in the Castrol Ford, and will see what we can do come Sunday afternoon.”

Last Time Out

Keselowski fought back to the lead lap in a chaotic race last Sunday at Indy to finish 20th.

On the Car

Keselowski and the No. 6 team will run the iconic Castrol colors this weekend in Michigan for the second week in a row. Castrol appeared on Keselowski’s machine earlier this season at Talladega in the all-white, Sustainability Ford, and Chris Buescher ran the grey GTX scheme later in Kansas.

About Castrol

Castrol, a global leader in lubricant technology, serves consumers in over 140 countries. Our leadership brands include Castrol® GTX® — a premium conventional motor oil; Castrol® GTX® High–Mileage™ – a premium synthetic blend designed for vehicles with over 75,000 miles; the Castrol® EDGE ® line of advanced full-synthetic super premium motor oils that offer unsurpassed strength and performance; as well as our range of commercial transport lubricants. To find out more about Castrol products and programs, please call 1–888–CASTROL or visit www.castrol.com/us.