Front Row Motorsports Drops Appeal

Chris Yerges to Crew Chief No. 34 Team Next Four Races

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 2, 2022) – After further assessing penalties levied against its No. 34 NASCAR Cup Series team, Front Row Motorsports has notified NASCAR that it will drop its appeal and accept the penalty. The team has made internal changes in its build practices to ensure the issues leading to the penalties will not happen again in the future.

Lead engineer, Chris Yerges, will serve as the interim crew chief for the No. 34 beginning this weekend at Michigan.

