Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Michigan International Speedway

August 6, 2022

Track: Michigan International Speedway– Oval (2.0-Miles)

Race: New Holland 250; 125 Laps –30/30/65; 250 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; August 6, 2022 3:30 PM ET

TV: USA Network, and the NBC Sports App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Myatt Snider – No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview-

Michigan International Speedway

News and Notes:

Practice; After a day full of technical inspection on Friday, Snider and the No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet will first hit the Michigan International Speedway at 9:05 AM ET on Saturday morning for a brief 20-minute practice session. Coverage of practice will air LIVE on USA Network apart of 1.5 hours of LIVE on track coverage Saturday morning.

– Starting Position; Directly after practice at 9:35 AM ET, Snider and the Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport team will move directly into qualifying for the New Holland 250. In 2022, intermediate-track qualifying would consist of a single round of single car qualifying for one lap. Snider will roll off 20th for his qualifying lap based on the performance-based matrix factoring owner points, driver points, race finish, and fastest lap of the previous week. With 41 cars entered, three cars will miss the race. Coverage of qualifying will be a part of LIVE coverage on USA Network.

– Michigan International Speedway Stats; Saturday’s NXS New Holland 250 will mark Snider’s second NXS start at Michigan International Speedway (MIS). In Snider’s NXS 2021 debut at the 2.0-mile oval located in the Irish Hills of Michigan Snider would start in the 9th position and would complete the first stage in the fourth position, but the day would make a turn for the worse racing for the lead with the No. 22 on Lap-36, the No. 54 would get into the back of Snider moving him up the racetrack on the backstretch causing him to wreck. The damage would be so severe it would end Snider’s Day and would record him in the 36th position in the finishing order at the completion of the New Holland 250.

In the same race Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport would field a car for team owner Jordan Anderson. After starting in the 31st position Anderson would run a clean race all day staying out of trouble, and would come home with a 15th place finish in his first race at MIS in a Xfinity car.

Featured Partners

Bommarito Automotive Group; A primary supporter of Jordan Anderson Racing, Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.

For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

EasyCare/ APCO Holdings; Since 1984, EasyCare has been helping some of the most successful dealerships in the nation drive results in their stores with a full suite of F&I products, forward-thinking training, dealership development, consultative participation programs, and a best-in-class claims experience. EasyCare has the only F&I products named a “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” for franchised dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. EasyCare is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC, a family of brands, which has protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims.

For more information about what EasyCare has to offer, visit EasyCare.com for information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, visit APCOHoldings.com.

– Tailored Media; At Tailored Media everything they do; they believe in challenging the status quo. They believe in thinking differently. The way Tailored Media changes the status quo is by combining human element and state of the art technology to construct strategies that are intricately designed, skillfully executed, and simply efficient. Tailored Media just happens to deliver great digital and traditional advertising. Find out more on what Tailored Media has to offer by visiting them online at TailoredMedia.com

– Chassis; Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport will bring Chassis No. 109 back to the track for Snider to compete with in the New Holland 250 at MIS. Chassis No. 109 last competed at Pocono Raceway two weeks ago in the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225. Starting in the 28th spot Snider would hold his ground all day steadily working thru the field on the way to a 14th place finish. Prior to Pocono No. 109 competed at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Alsco Uniforms 250 where Snider would qualify in the 26th position enroute to a 18th place finish. In Chassis No. 109 debut at Charlotte Motor Speedway during the Alsco Uniforms 300 held during Memorial Day weekend. No. 109 would qualify in the 33rd position, however Snider would advance throughout the race to come home with a strong 10th place finish.

Jordan Anderson – No. 32 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview-

Michigan International Speedway

News and Notes:

Practice; After a day full of technical inspection on Friday, Jordan Anderson and the No. 32 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet will first hit the Michigan International Speedway at 9:05 AM ET on Saturday morning for a brief 20-minute practice session. Coverage of practice will air LIVE on USA Network apart of 1.5 hours of LIVE on track coverage Saturday morning.

– Starting Position; Directly after practice at 9:35 AM ET, Anderson and rest of the Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport team will move directly into qualifying for the New Holland 250. In 2022, intermediate-track qualifying would consist of a single round of single car qualifying for one lap. With the New Holland 250 being the first race attempted for the No. 32 Anderson will roll off 1st for his qualifying lap based on the performance-based matrix factoring owner points, driver points, race finish, and fastest lap of the previous week. With 41 cars entered, three cars will miss the race. Anderson will need to Coverage of qualifying will be a part of LIVE coverage on USA Network.

– Michigan International Speedway Stats; Saturday’s NXS New Holland 250 will mark Anderson’s second NXS start at MIS. In 2021, Anderson would start in the 31st position and come away with a 15th place finish after putting himself in the right position all day long and gradually moving forward car after car.

Featured Partners

Sefton Steel; Since 1985, Sefton Steel, a Houston, Texas-based A.I.S.C certified fabricator, has been committed to providing an error-free product to the industrial, commercial, and governmental construction industries all while continuing to meet or exceed the contract specifications, and the customer’s expectations on each project.

From pipe racks to major structures such as platforms, bulk material handling systems and cable trays, Sefton Steel has fabricated and delivered quality structural steel to the petrochemical, refining, power, pulp and paper, and industrial sectors all around the world. For more information on Sefton Steel, visit them online at SeftonSteel.com.

Impact Race Products; At Impact, we are a company that takes what we do to heart. We aren’t just a website and email address. We are the faces you see at many of the events; from the heart of motorsports in Indy and Charlotte, to the Chili Bowl and Baja. Impact proudly supports and advance the safety of of our men and women in the armed forces and also thousands of racers in all complements of motorsports with our innovative products made right here in the USA.

There are a handful of companies involved in motorsports safety, but what sets Impact apart is that it’s run by motorsports enthusiasts. Impact is more than just a business. it is the passion and calling for everyone from the manufacturing and shipping departments to the highest levels of management. Many race competitors are personal friends and we have enjoyed celebrating their wins and life’s milestones along the way. We take pride in knowing that the products of the dedicated Impact staff play a part in returning our friends and fellow competitors’ home to their families after both the good and bad days at the track. Check out all the safety products Impact has to offer at ImpactRaceProducts.com

– Chassis; Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport will bring Chassis No. 106 to the track for Anderson to compete with in the New Holland 250 at MIS. This weekend’s race will be the debut race for Chassis No. 106.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport is a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2018, JAR has competed full-time in the last four NCWTS seasons claiming back-to-back runner-up finishes in the 2020 & 2021 season opening NextEra 250 at Daytona International Speedway. In its debut season the No. 31 NXS Chevrolet Camaro SS drove to 5 Top-Five finishes and 6 Top-Ten finishes in the team’s debut season. In 2022 JAR fields a full-time entry in the NXS Series; the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS for driver Myatt Snider and the No. 32 part-time entry for various drivers. JAR also fields the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado for select drivers in the NCWTS.