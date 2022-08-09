Todd Gilliland Ready to Rebound at Richmond

The Pete Store Backs Todd Gilliland

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 9, 2022) – The Pete Store, a network of Peterbilt truck dealerships, will again partner with Front Row Motorsports. Todd Gilliland will race the No. 38 The Pete Store Ford Mustang this weekend at the Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

With locations spanning the eastern United States, The Pete Store offers sales, service, leasing, parts, and financing of Peterbilt trucks. A recipient of numerous awards, including Peterbilt North American Dealer of the Year (2004, 2016 and 2018), The Pete Store is a respected dealer in the transportation industry with a record for quality support. This is the second race of the season that The Pete Store has adorned the No. 38 Ford Mustang.

Gilliland is looking to rebound from last weekend at Michigan.

“Michigan just wasn’t our race that’s for sure,” said Gilliland. “So, we are going back to Richmond with determination to be better. We have been working hard to get our program better results. It does not take much to swing this car from being fast to missing what you need. It is a bit of a fine line. At Indy, we hit it. We hit on it early in the season, too. Now, we just need to find that consistency and that will give us momentum.

The rookie drivers also knows the right attitude is important.

“Richmond has been a tough track for Front Row Motorsports, but I’m not worried,” continued Gilliland. “I know we can have a good race and a good run. I like short track racing and I always come into the weekend feeling optimistic. We have a great looking Pete Store Ford, and we now need to grab a great finish.”

For more information about The Pete Store, visit www.petestore.com

About The Pete Store

The Pete Store is a growing network of Peterbilt truck dealerships, with locations spanning the Eastern United States. Through our exclusive Peterbilt dealerships we offer sales of new and pre-owned trucks, truck parts, body shops, and truck service. A recipient of numerous awards, including Peterbilt North American Dealer of the Year (2004, 2016 and 2018), The Pete Store is a respected dealer in the transportation industry with a track record for quality support.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.