NCS AT RICHMOND: Team Chevy Advance

Only three races remain in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) regular season, each of which will be contested on three completely different track configurations: a short track, road course and superspeedway. First up on the final push to the end of the regular season is the .75-mile, D-shaped oval of Richmond Raceway. Sunday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 will mark the series’ return to short track competition for the first time since April. While this is the second appearance of the season by NASCAR’s premier series at Richmond, this weekend will be the first-ever summer race weekend in the series’ history at the Virginia venue.

The spring race at Richmond Raceway saw Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron lead the charge for the bowtie brigade, driving his No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to a third-place finish. Three other Chevrolet drivers where in tow to give the Camaro ZL1 four top-10 finishes, including Byron’s teammates Kyle Larson (fifth) and Alex Bowman (eighth); and Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team in 10th.

Richmond Raceway has hosted the NCS 131 times since the track’s inaugural event in 1953, with a Chevrolet-powered machine taking the victory a manufacturer-leading 39 times. Of those wins includes a streak of six consecutives triumphs, dating from May 2006 to September 2008. That string of victories performed by four different Chevrolet drivers holds the series’ record for the longest streak of consecutive wins at the track. The bowtie’s most recent victory at the track came in April 2021, where Alex Bowman recorded the first of his career-high four wins on the season.

NCWTS ROUND OF 10: RACE TWO

Looking to continue the manufacturer’s momentum as the series’ most recent winner, Chevrolet drivers and teams of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) are back in action this weekend, joining the NASCAR Cup Series for a doubleheader race weekend at Richmond Raceway. Taking the green under the lights on Saturday night, the Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation marks the second of three races in the NCWTS Round of 10, giving the playoff field another opportunity to win and advance to the next round to continue the chase to the title.

Grant Enfinger and the No. 23 GMS Racing Silverado RST team heads into the race weekend as the only team with a guaranteed spot into the NCWTS Round of Eight following their win at the playoff opener at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Chevrolet’s other playoff contender, Carson Hocevar, will head to Richmond seven points above the playoff cutline. 2022 marks just the second full-time season for the 19-year-old Niece Motorsports driver, with Hocevar racing his way into the coveted playoff field in both seasons. In 17 NCWTS races this season Hocevar has recorded six top-fives, including three in a row in recent events (Nashville – third; Mid-Ohio – third; Pocono – fifth).

The single appearance by the NCWTS at Richmond this season will be the 14th race in the series’ history at the track. The Virginia short track first hosted the series in 1995, with Terry Labonte driving the No. 5 Chevrolet for team owner Rick Hendrick to victory lane in the inaugural event. In the series’ 13 races at the track, Chevrolet has captured six of those victories to lead all manufacturers.

Notable entries into the NCWTS field this weekend includes Rajah Caruth, who will be back behind the wheel of the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Silverado RST. The 20-year-old Chevrolet driver made his NCWTS debut with the team earlier this season at World Wide Technology Raceway, piloting the Chevrolet-powered machine to a strong 11th-place finish. His second career NCWTS start will come at a track that holds a special place in Caruth’s young racing career, with Richmond Raceway also being the venue where he made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut back in April.

NXS PLAYOFF PICTURE: FIVE-TO-GO

The NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) is heading into an off weekend, but the grind doesn’t stop as pressure of the looming playoffs builds with just five races left in the NXS regular season. Chevrolet put on a strong showing in the series’ trip to the manufacturer’s home track of Michigan International Speedway, with JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier recording a runner-up finish and leading the bowtie brigade to seven top-10 finishes. Allgaier and the No. 7 JR Motorsports Camaro SS team has now finished in the top-three in three of the last four races, dating back to his most recent win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The weekend started out strong for the manufacturer right out of the gate, with Noah Gragson and the No. 8 JR Motorsports Camaro SS team capturing Chevrolet’s series-leading 12th pole win of the season. Leading the field to the green flag of the 125-lap race, Gragson went on to sweep both stage wins after pit strategy during the midway point provided crew chief Luke Lambert with the opportunity to opt for track position during a green flag pit cycle to compete for the stage two win. Gragson’s stage sweep marked Chevrolet’s manufacturer-leading 33rd NXS stage win of the season.

Following a series-leading 18th top-10 finish of 2022, AJ Allmendinger remained at the top of the NXS driver points standings, with fellow Chevrolet driver Justin Allgaier just 19 points back in the second position. Chevrolet also continues to hold strong in the top spot of the NXS manufacturer points standing, 89 points ahead of second. In the series’ 21 races thus far, Chevrolet drivers have accumulated 14 of those wins.. exactly double the win count of its manufacturer competitors combined (Toyota – 6; Ford – 1).

ONE PLAYOFF SPOT UP FOR GRABS

Kevin Harvick’s win at Michigan International Speedway made him the 15th different NASCAR Cup Series winner this season, leaving just one single spot remaining on the playoff grid for drivers to point their way into the 2022 NCS playoff field. Three races remaining in the series’ regular season means three opportunities for new winners.. which could potentially make a single win for some drivers not enough to secure their playoff berth.

Chevrolet’s NCS playoff outlook heading into Richmond:

· 2020 NCS Champion, Chase Elliott, remains in the top position in both driver points ranking and playoff ranking as he closes in on what would be his first career NCS regular season championship. In the NCS driver points standings, Elliott leads second-place Ryan Blaney by 119 points. Elliott’s series-leading four wins and 25 playoff points also has the Chevrolet driver ranked at the top of the playoff grid. Elliott could potentially clinch the regular season championship as early as this weekend at Richmond. The Chevrolet driver would need a 121-point lead over second-place in order secure the title.

· Seven different Chevrolet drivers have made at least one trip to victory lane and taken a spot in the 16-driver NCS playoff field thus far, giving the bowtie brand 43 percent of the playoff field with three races to go in the regular season.

· The first Chevrolet driver on the outside looking in is Petty GMS driver Erik Jones. While entering the Richmond race weekend below the cutline, the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 has recorded three top-10 finishes in the past five races.. making the team a strong contender to become the series’ 16th new winner of 2022.

· The winningest brand in the NASCAR Cup Series, Chevrolet, continues to sit atop the NCS manufacturer points standings, 76 points over second place. Along with its 13 wins and a winning percentage of 57%, Chevrolet also continues to lead the series in top-fives (54), top-10s (102), stage wins (20) and laps led (2,806).

BOWTIE BULLETS

· Active NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolet drivers that have won at Richmond Raceway:

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 (1 win – 2021)

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 (1 win – 2017)

· Chevrolet has recorded 39 wins and 46 pole wins at Richmond Raceway, both of which are series-leading statistics. Of those race wins includes a streak of six consecutive wins (2006-2008), giving the bowtie brand the record for the longest streak of consecutive wins in series’ history at the track.

· Current NASCAR Cup Series points leader, Chase Elliott, leads the series in a variety of statistical measures, including: race wins (4), laps led (658), average running position (10.5), average finish (10.3), top-10 finishes (15) and playoff points (25). Elliott could potentially clinch the regular season championship as early as this weekend, with the driver needing a 121-point lead over second-place to secure the title.

· Chevrolet heads into the Richmond race weekend with a manufacturer-leading 13 NASCAR Cup Series wins in 23 points-paying races. The bowtie brand also continues to lead its manufacturer competitors in NCS top-fives (54), top-10s (102), laps led (2,806) and stage wins (20).

· Seven Team Chevy drivers have combined 20 NASCAR Cup Series stage wins:

Tyler Reddick 2 – Fontana x2

Alex Bowman 1 – Las Vegas

Ross Chastain 4 – Las Vegas, Darlington, Charlotte, Pocono

William Byron 3 – Phoenix, Atlanta, Talladega

Daniel Suarez 2 – COTA, Charlotte

Chase Elliott 3 – Martinsville x2, Charlotte, Atlanta x2

Kyle Larson 3 – Bristol, Sonoma, Pocono

· Chevrolet leads the driver points standing in both the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Chase Elliott remains in the top position in the NCS standings with a 119-point lead over second; and AJ Allmendinger continues to lead the NXS standings by 19 points. Chevrolet also remains atop both the NCS and NXS manufacturer points standings.

· With its 40 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championships, and 827 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title of winningest brand in NASCAR.

QUOTABLE QUOTES

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 MOOSE FRATERNITY CAMARO ZL1

There was a lot of fall off at the Richmond race earlier this year. The way it played out and with all of the different strategies, were you surprised with how that race played out?

“I wasn’t really surprised. From what I’ve seen since I’ve been around Richmond is that it has been a high fall off track. In the Xfinity Series, my spotter Lorin Rainer in 2016, he told me going into the weekend that if I would just listen to him, that I would run good. We had an 80 lap run to the finish and with 20 to go we went from 20th to seventh in Johnny Davis’ car. It was because we saved our rear tires. It’s the same thing this year, I burned off my front tires because we had such short runs in the spring for most of the race, and then all of the sudden we had a long run at the end and I wasn’t prepared as a driver for that. I put my front tires past the limit and made speed early but it really cost me when there was a really long run at the end.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

Larson on the challenge of Richmond Raceway:

“What makes Richmond (Raceway) so difficult is the slow pace and the tires fall off quite a bit with the Next Gen car. It was difficult to pass earlier this year. Qualifying will be important and just taking care of your rear tires on a long run will be key.”

CLIFF DANIELS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

Daniels on the organization’s gains on tracks less than a mile-and-a-half:

“We’ve upgraded our short-track program a lot. Our cars were okay at Richmond (Raceway) – we weren’t great. We certainly weren’t that good at Gateway. We really did a lot of work to get better for New Hampshire (Motor Speedway). We did not execute a good race at New Hampshire but we had a lot of car speed and the car had a lot of potential.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1

Elliott on racing at Richmond:

“In the spring, I really felt like we had a better car than where we finished. Strategy didn’t quite work in our favor, so I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do when we return this weekend. Passing is going to be tough again, so I really feel like qualifying and getting good track position is going to be important.”

ALAN GUSTAFSON, CREW CHIEF, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1

Gustafson on how to run well at Richmond:

“You need to have good security in the car and really being able to cut the center is important in order to perform well at Richmond (Raceway). Brakes can be difficult there, it’s not a super tough braking track but it’s very finicky how you use them. So, brakes can be paramount to the performance of the car. Those are the keys to be able to go fast. Of course, you also have to have good strategy. We had a lot of long green flag runs there in the spring so pit stops are also going to be super important.”

NOAH GRAGSON, NO. 16 CHEVY ACCESSORIES CAMARO ZL1

“Richmond is a really fun racetrack and I’m looking forward to trying to learn more in this new car each week. We had so much speed last weekend in Michigan, so everyone on this No. 16 team is super optimistic going into the weekend. It will be a challenge, since this is the first racetrack that I will really have to use the brake pedal on in the Cup series and my first short track. Having a win at Richmond in the Xfinity series also brings some confidence. That, plus the speed we have shown lately, makes me really eager for the weekend.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1

Byron on if he’s in ‘playoff mode’ yet:

“I don’t try to get into any sort of mode. I just try to race. We try, at times, to simulate what a playoff race would be like or things like that, but it never seems to work too well. We’re going to try our best when the playoffs start and we’re trying our best this weekend. Hopefully this weekend goes as we want it to. The only thing that races right now represent are the strengths or weaknesses at certain tracks. I feel like we’ve gotten the road courses pretty good, and we were really good at the short tracks earlier this year as well. Even though Richmond (Raceway) isn’t in the playoffs anymore, it’s a short track that will kind of represent a Phoenix (Raceway)-type track.”

RUDY FUGLE, CREW CHIEF, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1

Fugle on his thoughts for Richmond:

“We feel good about Richmond (Raceway). We ran really good there in the spring and led a lot of laps. The way that the pit strategy played out is the only reason we didn’t win. I could have made a different call but with the information I had at the time, I still feel like it was the right call. I’m just excited to get back there and give it another go. This race will be a day race instead of a night race. The track temperature will be higher which means you need more grip. You’ll have less grip in the track but more grip in the car hopefully and build off of that.”

JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1

“We had some issues last week in Michigan, but I’m looking forward to a fresh start at Richmond. We have been working hard on our short track program, so hopefully all the hard work translates over to this week and we can get a good finish.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

Bowman on heading to Richmond this weekend:

“The No. 48 team has had success there which always helps our confidence. We ran well and took home a top 10 at Michigan (International Speedway) so we all feel like there is no reason we can’t go to Virginia this Sunday and build some momentum for the playoffs. Greg (Ives, crew chief) is really good about keeping us focused one race at a time, which helps us take the pressure off and perform when the time comes. We will study hard, prepare as much as we can and go execute this weekend.”

GREG IVES, CREW CHIEF, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

Ives on the top-10 finish at Michigan:

“It was a fight all day, but our team has that spirit in us. Starting 30th was not what any of us had in mind, but Alex (Bowman) did a great job to stay in it and trust myself and the rest of the team to get him what he needed. He was able to be aggressive and make the right moves to get to the front of the field. Our pit crew executed well and while I always want to do better, last weekend was a huge momentum-building moment for the No. 48 team as we head toward the start of the playoffs.”

DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 COMMSCOPE CAMARO ZL1

Do you get frustrated with the way the last two weeks have gone?

“You get mad for a bit and disappointed, but not frustrated. Our Chevrolets have been really fast. We were in position to win at Indy. We were second headed to the final lap and we had a cut tire.

On Sunday, if the race had gone without a caution another lap, we would have been back up in the lead. It was just bad luck on the timing. If we keep running as well as we have the last two weeks luck will turn our way and we will be very happy.”

GRANT ENFINGER, NO. 23 SUREDONE / AUTO PARTS 4LESS SILVEARDO RST

“I’m definitely a short track guy, so I get excited any time the Camping World Truck Series heads to one. I think Richmond is a place that myself and Hensley have had some success at, and I also think that it’s one of those places that fits my natural driving style, so I don’t have to change any of my normal tendencies are to race there. I like that the tires fall off, and that we’re slipping and sliding, and that we have to manage that situation the whole time. We have some confidence from our last showing at IRP, so we’re going to roll that right into Richmond this week.”

JACK WOOD, NO. 24 CHEVYLINERS.COM SILVERADO RST

“I’m looking forward to racing at Richmond on Saturday. I’ve never raced there before, but Grant has been pretty strong there in the past, so hopefully, I’ll be able to learn some stuff from him about how that track tends to race. Hopefully, we can use this second short track race in a row as an opportunity to fix some of our problems from last time out at IRP, and I think there will be a good chance that we unload with a fast No. 24 ChevyLiners.com Silverado RST. It was nice to have an off week, but I’m ready to get back in the seat again.”

