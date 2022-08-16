Christopher Buescher – Watkins Glen Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @RFK17Team, @RFKRacing and @Chris_Buescher

Race Format: 220.5 miles, 90 laps, Stages: 20-20-50

NASCAR Cup Race at Watkins Glen – Sunday, Aug. 21 at 3 p.m. ET on USA, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

· The traditional weekend format is on tap this weekend with practice split into two groups Saturday afternoon, immediately followed by group qualifying.

Buescher at Watkins Glen

· Buescher lines up for his seventh Cup start from The Glen this weekend where he has a best finish of 11th (2017). Last season he finished 17th.

· He has a best qualifying effort of 16th which came in 2019, and overall has a 22.3 average starting position.

· Buescher also made two Xfinity Series starts there in 2014-15, earning a third-place finish in 2015 after starting fifth for Jack Roush.

Scott Graves at Watkins Glen

· Graves has two career top five finishes in Cup at The Glen with a third-place finish in 2017, and a fourth-place finish in 2018 – both of which came with Daniel Suarez. He most recently finished 25th with Ryan Newman the last two seasons.

· In his first-ever NASCAR National series race at The Glen back in 2012, Graves led Carl Edwards to a win, and followed that with a third-place run with Buescher in 2015, and a fourth-place finish in 2016.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Watkins Glen:

“I’m excited. I’m ready for the win.”

Last Time Out

Buescher had one of the best drives of his career Sunday at Richmond, finishing third after a strong showing in the Fastenal Ford.

On the Car

Fastenal, in its 12th season with RFK in 2022, makes its 14th appearance with the No. 17 this weekend. In its early days with RFK, Fastenal originally was a partner with the No. 99 team before moving over to the No. 17 team since. They were also the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity Series entry that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Fastenal will feature top suppliers Georgia Pacific, DeWalt, Klever Innovation and ACS Motorola on Buescher’s Mustang as he competes this weekend. For more information on these suppliers, visit Fastenal.com, and stay up-do-date on social @FastenalCompany.

About Fastenal

Fastenal [Nasdaq: FAST] is North America’s largest fastener distributor and a ‘one-stop’ source for hundreds of thousands of OEM, MRO and Construction products. With more than 2,600 stores worldwide, the company supports B2B customers with tailored local inventory and dedicated personnel, who visit regularly, quickly respond to emergency needs, and provide efficient inventory management solutions. Fastenal’s service-oriented business network includes the world’s largest industrial vending program, 14 regional distribution centers, 8 custom manufacturing facilities, thousands of delivery vehicles, and industry-leading sourcing, quality and engineering resources.