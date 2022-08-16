Brad Keselowski – Watkins Glen Advance

Team: No. 6 Violet Defense Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Twitter: @RFK6Team, @RFKRacing and @keselowski

Race Format: 220.5 miles, 90 laps, Stages: 20-20-50

NASCAR Cup Race at Watkins Glen – Sunday, Aug. 21 at 3 p.m. ET on USA, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

· The traditional weekend format is on tap this weekend with practice split into two groups Saturday afternoon, immediately followed by group qualifying.

Keselowski at Watkins Glen

· Despite not having a win to his credit at Watkins Glen, the New York track stands as Keselowski’s best road course statistically with a 13.4 average finish in 11 starts.

· He has six top-10 finishes, including four inside the top five, with three career runner-up results. He first finished second back in 2011, and followed that with two more P2 results in 2012 and 2013. He also has a third-place finish in 2016, and most recently ran ninth in 2019.

· Keselowski also carries an average starting position of 11.3 with six starts inside the top-10, including a P1 start last season when qualifying metrics during COVID determined starting lineups.

· Keselowski also has 10 starts in Xfinity at WGI with one win (2013) and nine top-10s.

Matt McCall at Watkins Glen

· McCall will be atop the box for his seventh Cup race at The Glen where he has three top-10s and an average finish of 15.3.

· He’s finished 14th or better in all but one race, and has a career-best P7 finish in 2018. Most recently he finished 13th (2021) and 10th (2019) with Kurt Busch.

QUOTE WORTHY

Keselowski on racing at Watkins Glen:

“Watkins Glen is a place I’ve felt really good at over the years, but have just missed out on a win there a handful of times. Our road course program has seen significant improvements and we’re again excited to show that off this weekend, and also have a great notebook from a test Chris did earlier this year. We know what we’re up against, just have to go execute this weekend.”

Last Time Out

Keselowski finished 15th in Richmond last Sunday after finishing fourth in stage one.

On the Car

Violet Defense returns to Keselowski’s No. 6 this weekend for its fifth appearance with the No. 6 team in 2022.

About Violet Defense

Violet Defense uses UV disinfection to protect everyday spaces from harmful pathogens by killing up to 99.9% of E. coli, Salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., Norovirus, C. auris, and coronavirus. Violet Defense’s technology is the only known Pulsed Xenon solution that can be installed into a room full-time, creating a continuous way to address disinfection needs of all types of settings. For more information, visit www.violetdefense.com or follow us on Facebook or LinkedIn (@violetdefense).