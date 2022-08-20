5 Reasons You Should Never Ignore Truck Maintenance

Any truck owner will tell you that their vehicle is a significant investment. Not only do you have to worry about the initial purchase price, but you also have to budget for ongoing maintenance and repairs. However, some truck owners make the mistake of skimping on maintenance to save money. This can be a costly mistake, as neglecting even simple maintenance tasks can lead to big problems down the road. Here are five reasons why you should never ignore truck maintenance:

Costly Truck Downtime

Truck downtime is when a truck cannot be used for its intended purpose, whether due to repairs or simply because it is not in working order. When a truck is down, the owner cannot make money with it. This results in lost productivity and lost revenue. In addition, they may have to pay for storage and other fees while the truck is out of service. As a result, it is always worth investing in truck maintenance to avoid costly downtime.



Shorter Truck Lifespan

Over time, even the best-made trucks will start to show their age, but if you take care of your truck and keep up with regular maintenance, you can help extend its lifespan. One of the most important aspects of truck maintenance is keeping an eye on the engine. This is because the engine is responsible for powering the entire vehicle.

When engine parts start to wear down, it can affect the truck’s performance and cause other components to break down. That’s why it’s crucial to have a qualified mechanic regularly inspect your engine and perform any necessary repairs or replacements. By investing in truck maintenance from experts like Cargo Fleet, you can help ensure that your truck will run smoothly for years to come.

Safety Risk

When trucks are not properly maintained, they can become unsafe for the driver and other motorists on the road. Faulty brakes, bald tires, and broken headlights are a few ways a neglected truck can become a danger to those around it.

In addition, trucks that are not regularly serviced are more likely to break down, leaving the driver stranded on the side of the road. Not only is this inconvenient, but it can also be dangerous, especially if the driver is forced to change a tire in heavy traffic. Poorly maintained trucks also emit toxic greenhouse gasses, which pose health risks.

It Can Void Your Warranty

Many people are unaware that ignoring truck maintenance can void their warranty. Your truck’s warranty is a contract between you and the manufacturer that protects you from having to pay for certain repairs. You must adhere to the manufacturer’s recommended maintenance schedule to keep your warranty valid.

This schedule will vary depending on your truck’s make and model, but it typically includes regular oil changes, tire rotations, and filter replacements. Ignoring these simple maintenance tasks can void your warranty, leaving you responsible for expensive repairs.

Expensive Repairs

You should never ignore truck maintenance because it can lead to more expensive repairs. When something goes wrong with a truck, the sooner it is fixed, the better. Ignoring maintenance issues will only worsen them, and the repairs will be more expensive.

For example, a small oil leak can cause severe engine damage if left unchecked. Similarly, a loose wheel nut might not seem like a big problem, but if it is not tightened, it could eventually work its way off, leading to a dangerous situation. While it may be tempting to push off truck maintenance when other things need your attention, doing so can end up costing you more in the long run. By taking maintenance seriously and investing in regular tune-ups and repairs, you can help ensure that your vehicle is always running at its best.