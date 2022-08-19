RFK Racing Brings Home Multiple dotCOMM Awards

Award-Winning Marketing Team Recognized for ‘excellence’ in digital communications for rebranding efforts and work with partners Castrol, Fastenal and Kohler

CONCORD, N.C. (Aug. 19, 2022) — RFK Racing has once again been recognized for its outstanding marketing efforts, this by the dotCOMM awards for its robust digital efforts over the past three years. RFK brought home a total of eight awards, including five Platinum Awards for efforts in digital marketing and communication, video marketing, brand awareness and social media.

“We are extremely proud to have been recognized by the AMCP (Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals) and the dotCOMM awards,” said RFK Racing VP of Marketing Operations and communications, Kevin Woods. “Not only does it speak volumes about the level of expertise and creativity amongst the team here at RFK, but it says a great deal about level of trust and commitment provided to the team by our partners, to allow us to work closely with them to build out robust and award-winning platforms that help to best accomplish their goals and objectives.”

dotCOMM Awards is an international competition honoring excellence in web creativity and digital communication. The awards offer third-party recognition from one of the most-recognized and highly-regarded evaluators of creative work in the world. Winning a dotCOMM award signifies web and digital work is ‘among the best in the industry.’

RFK was recognized on three separate occasions for its work with Castrol, including Platinum Awards for the 2022 Castrol Sustainability digital marketing and communications campaign and the 2020 Castrol ‘Garage Life’ Social Media Campaign. The team’s work on the Castrol 2021 Sustainability campaign was also awarded with a Gold Award.

In addition, RFK was awarded Platinum recognition for its 2021 partner launch with Kohler Generators and Gold status for last season’s Fastenal Forward campaign.

The team also received Platinum status for its 2021 rebranding efforts in the video, corporate image, and brand awareness categories. RFK also received a Gold Award for its uber-successful cutting edge 2022 ASMR Video Series that has yielded over 3.5 million video views to date.

2022 dotCOMM Platinum Awards

RFK Racing/Castrol Castrol Sustainability (2022) Digital Marketing & Communication

RFK Racing RFK Racing Reveal Video Video/Corporate Image

RFK Racing/Kohler Partner announcement (2021) Digital Marketing Campaign

RFK Racing RFK Rebrand Brand Awareness Campaign

RFK Racing/Castrol Castrol Garage Life (2020) Social Media Campaign

2022 dotCOMM Gold Awards

RFK Racing/Fastenal Fastenal Forward Brand Awareness Campaign

RFK Racing/Castrol Castrol Sustainability (2021) Digital Marketing & Communication

RFK Racing ASMR Video Series (Multi Partner) Viral Video for a Company

The dotCOMM competition is unique in that it reflects the role of creatives in the dynamic web that is transforming how products and services are marketing and communicated, and administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), one of the largest, oldest and most respected evaluators of creative work in the marketing and communication industry. Since its inception in 1994, AMCP has judged over 200,000 entries from throughout the world.

