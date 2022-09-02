Petty GMS Race Preview: Darlington Raceway II

Ty Dillon, No. 42 EG3 Technologies Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Dillon at Darlington Raceway: Ty Dillon will make his eighth NASCAR Cup Series start at the track dubbed “Too Tough To Tame” in Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500. In seven previous Cup starts, Dillon has led eight laps, and earned his best finish of 12th place at the track in May.

Additionally, Dillon has made seven NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Darlington, where he has accumulated three top-10 finishes, earning his best series result of fifth place during the 2014 race. In total, the veteran has ran over 3,200 laps on the unique 1.336-mile layout.

High Tech Partnership: Dillon’s No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will feature some vibrant new colors as the team has partnered with EG3 Technologies to serve as his primary sponsor this weekend. The company is headquartered on the Petty GMS campus in Statesville, NC, and was formed when Spencer Gallagher made the transition from racing as a NASCAR driver to pursuing entrepreneurship opportunities.

About EG3 Technologies: Founded in 2018, EG3 Technologies LLC is a privately held Small Business Enterprise (SBE) providing Part 145 Repair Capabilities, advanced hybrid manufacturing, and electro-mechanical design/assembly solutions for government agencies and businesses that have requirements for extreme performance and reliability. EG3’s founding vision came through the observations and experiences of its creators, which underscored the need for an agile organization that can provide business and government agencies with rapid development of the innovative, high-performance solutions they rely on. EG3’s entry into the marketplace has been received with accolades, with multiple customer testimonies to the high standards of their innovation and execution, as well as their exceptional communication and client responsiveness. Since 2020, EG3 has created dedicated Government and Large Business verticals to better address the needs of requirements of its large-scale clients.﻿ ﻿- On a Roll: The month of August provided Dillon and the No. 42 team with a boost in confidence with four solid showings in a row. Top-20 results at Michigan International Speedway, Richmond Raceway, Watkins Glen International, and Daytona International Speedway have elevated the driver one spot in the points standings, with Ty now only seventeen points out to his nearest competitor in 28th. ﻿- Running Double Duty: Dillon will be one of seven Cup Series drivers that will also compete in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Darlington Raceway. This will be Ty’s fourth NXS start of the season, as he is scheduled to drive Our Motorsports’ No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro. Out of his three previous starts this season, Dillon’s best result was a sixth place finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

From the Drivers Seat: In the spring race at Darlington, you were able to hold tough and had one of your best performances of the season. What do you look forward to in your return this week?

“Darlington is one of my favorite racetracks, if not my most favorite, that we go to. It makes a unique challenge for the drivers to race through all 500 miles, and I always look forward to having the opportunity of racing at one of the oldest, most historic venues in our sport. I think that we have a chance to continue our momentum at a track that I’ve ran well at in the past, so hopefully we will have our best day of the year yet.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

-Jones at Darlington Raceway: With 10 races remining in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, Erik Jones and the No. 43 FOCUSfator team head to Darlington Raceway where Jones will make his 10th-career Cup Series start at the historical South Carolina track in Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500.

In his previous nine starts at the track, Jones has one win in the 2019 Southern 500 where he led 79 laps piloting a throwback scheme resembling his late-model car from his early racing career. In addition, Jones has four top-five and six top-10 finishes with a total of 109 laps led. Earlier this season, Jones started the race at Darlington from the 11th position, led one lap and was poised for a top-10 finish before a late-race accident ended the day early for the No. 43 team.

Jones also has two starts in the Xfinity Series with a fourth-place and sixth-place finish.

-Erik Jones Appearances: Fans attending Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway will have the chance to see Erik Jones before the race:

Chevy Display: Jones will be at the Chevy Display in the Fan Zone from 2:45 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.

Focused on Winning: FOCUSfactor will serve as the primary partner on Jones’s Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway.

About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.

From the Driver’s Seat:

“I’ve always enjoyed racing at Darlington. It reminds me of the short tracks I grew up racing on. It’s one of the older tracks on the circuit and has so much history. I was fortunate to get a win in the Southern 500 a few years ago and that was really special and cool to join a list of some of the best of NASCAR who have won at Darlington. The short tracks have been a little bit of a struggle for us this year with the new car, but we ran decent at Darlington earlier this year, so that gives me some confidence going in to the weekend. We’ve been working hard on our short track program, and I think we’ve made some gains throughout the year. Should be a good weekend for our FOCUSfactor Chevy.”

ABOUT PETTY GMS:

Petty GMS competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, operating the No. 42 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet for Erik Jones. Founded in December 2021, Maury Gallagher, championship team owner of GMS Racing, purchased a majority interest of Richard Petty Motorsports. Inaugural NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, known as “The King,” remains a key stakeholder of the organization. For more information, please visit www.pettygms.com.

