Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Darlington Raceway

Cook Out Southern 500

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Start: 14th

Stage 1 Finish: 21st

Stage 2 Finish: 24th

Finish: 19th

“We had a super fast LeafFilter Chevy all night – Probably the best car we have had all year. We were just never able to get to the front to contend. I don’t think the finish reflects the gains we made, but we will take it.” – Justin Haley

Daniel Hemric, No. 16 AG1 Camaro ZL1

Start: 24th

Stage 1 Finish: 30th

Stage 2 Finish: 23rd

Finish: 23rd

“Unfortunately, the handling of our AG1 Camaro was too far off during the first few runs. We made some huge gains on balance with about 150 laps to go, and by the end of the night, we were running times similar to the top 10. The pit sequence just didn’t go our way during the final stage to help get us back on the lead lap.” – Daniel Hemric



Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

Start: 19th

Stage 1 Finish: 16th

Stage 2 Finish: 9th

Finish: 3rd

“All of us at Kaulig Racing are in it together. We have to do everything we can to get great finishes and maximize our days. We were probably a 15th-place car through practice qualifying. My crew chief, Bruce, made an adjustment on it we got it actually pretty good that that final longer run. Of course, you’d like to be in victory lane or contending for victories, but that was a hell of an effort.” – AJ Allmendinger

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

Start: 9th

Stage 1 Finish: 11th

Stage 2 Finish: 16th

Finish: 12th

“I felt like we had a lot of potential today, I just didn’t realize our car was awfully tight. It wasn’t until the last stage that I could work around it. On the last restart, I just fired off too tight and gave up a few spots.” – Landon Cassill

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

Start: 10th

Stage 1 Finish: 14th

Stage 2 Finish: 13th

Finish: 13th

“It was really long weekend here at Darlington. I’m proud of everyone at Kaulig Racing. We might not have the speed and balance to show, but there is no lack of effort. Everyone is working long hours and putting all of our brain power together the most we can. We just haven’t quite been able to figure it out yet. We will keep pushing.” – Daniel Hemric





