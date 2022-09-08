Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Kansas Speedway

Hollywood Casino 400
Kansas Speedway
NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Sunday, September 11 at 3 p.m. ET on USA
In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned two top fives, seven top-10 finishes and has led 33 laps
Noah Gragson, No. 16 CURE Token Camaro ZL1
Noah Gragson has made one start at Kansas in the NCS with Kaulig Racing earlier this year where he earned a top-20 finish
Gragson has one top five and three top-20 finishes in the 2022 NCS season
“Racing at Kansas earlier this year, I felt like we made so many gains and learned so much as a team. Kaulig Racing has made some steps in the right direction over the past few weeks, so I’m looking forward to getting back in the No. 16 Camaro with CURE Token onboard this week and showing the progress we have made together.” – Noah Gragson on Kansas
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Camaro ZL1
Justin Haley has made three starts at Kansas in the NCS
He has earned one top five, two top 10s and and nine top-15 finishes in 2022
Haley has led 28 laps in the 2022 season
“After a great weekend in Darlington, I’m excited to build on what we learned and take those notes to Kansas. Although our finish didn’t show it, we had one of our fastest cars of the year this past weekend, and Kansas is a similar racetrack with similar grip and similar speeds.” – Justin Haley on Kansas
Kansas Lottery 300
Kansas Speedway
NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)
Saturday, September 10 at 3 p.m. ET on USA
Kaulig Racing has earned three wins, 17 top five and 38 top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season
The team has led 349 laps in the 2022 NXS season so far
Allmendinger: 278 laps
Hemric: 54 laps
Cassill: 17 Laps
Landon Cassill, No. 10 Carnomaly Chevrolet
Landon Cassill has made five starts at Kansas in the NXS
Cassill has earned three top five and nine top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season
He has led 17 laps so far in the 2022 NXS season
“Kansas is another really fun racetrack. We have been working on our 1.5-mile program here at Kaulig Racing and have been really focusing on these last couple races of the regular season. With this being the last race that Carnomaly is on our No. 10 Chevrolet this season, hopefully we will have a decent day and be in a good spot heading into Bristol.” – Landon Cassill on Kansas
Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Ag1 Chevrolet
Daniel Hemric has earned two top fives and three top-10 finishes at Kansas in the NXS
Hemric has an average finish of 8.8 and has led 143 laps led at Kansas across five starts
Hemric has earned two top fives, nine top-10 finishes and has led 54 laps in the 2022 NXS season
“After a tough weekend in Darlington, we’re ready to get back to Kansas, a place I have had some success at in the past. We have been working really hard to help put us in a good spot to finish out the regular season and have all three of these Kaulig Racing cars in the playoffs.” – Daniel Hemric on Kansas
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet
Allmendinger has made two starts and has led 10 laps at Kansas in the NXS
He has earned a win for Kaulig Racing in four-straight NXS seasons
In 2022, Allmendinger has led 278 laps, recorded three wins, 12 top five and 21 top-10 finishes
Allmendinger is currently the only full-time NXS driver averaging a top-10 finish (6.4)
Allmendinger currently has the most top-10 finishes of any driver in the 2022 NXS season
“Last year, we had a really solid day in Kansas. We were probably a sixth-place car but had some really good strategy, which put us in position for a third-place finish. If we can have another decent day and steal another stage win, we will be in a good spot to go into the regular season finale.” – AJ Allmendinger on Kansas
About Kaulig Racing™
Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.