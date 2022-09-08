Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Kansas Speedway



Hollywood Casino 400

Kansas Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, September 11 at 3 p.m. ET on USA

In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned two top fives, seven top-10 finishes and has led 33 laps



Noah Gragson, No. 16 CURE Token Camaro ZL1

Noah Gragson has made one start at Kansas in the NCS with Kaulig Racing earlier this year where he earned a top-20 finish

Gragson has one top five and three top-20 finishes in the 2022 NCS season

“Racing at Kansas earlier this year, I felt like we made so many gains and learned so much as a team. Kaulig Racing has made some steps in the right direction over the past few weeks, so I’m looking forward to getting back in the No. 16 Camaro with CURE Token onboard this week and showing the progress we have made together.” – Noah Gragson on Kansas

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made three starts at Kansas in the NCS

He has earned one top five, two top 10s and and nine top-15 finishes in 2022

Haley has led 28 laps in the 2022 season

“After a great weekend in Darlington, I’m excited to build on what we learned and take those notes to Kansas. Although our finish didn’t show it, we had one of our fastest cars of the year this past weekend, and Kansas is a similar racetrack with similar grip and similar speeds.” – Justin Haley on Kansas



Kansas Lottery 300

Kansas Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, September 10 at 3 p.m. ET on USA

Kaulig Racing has earned three wins, 17 top five and 38 top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season

The team has led 349 laps in the 2022 NXS season so far

Allmendinger: 278 laps

Hemric: 54 laps

Cassill: 17 Laps



Landon Cassill, No. 10 Carnomaly Chevrolet

Landon Cassill has made five starts at Kansas in the NXS

Cassill has earned three top five and nine top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season

He has led 17 laps so far in the 2022 NXS season

“Kansas is another really fun racetrack. We have been working on our 1.5-mile program here at Kaulig Racing and have been really focusing on these last couple races of the regular season. With this being the last race that Carnomaly is on our No. 10 Chevrolet this season, hopefully we will have a decent day and be in a good spot heading into Bristol.” – Landon Cassill on Kansas

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Ag1 Chevrolet

Daniel Hemric has earned two top fives and three top-10 finishes at Kansas in the NXS

Hemric has an average finish of 8.8 and has led 143 laps led at Kansas across five starts

Hemric has earned two top fives, nine top-10 finishes and has led 54 laps in the 2022 NXS season

“After a tough weekend in Darlington, we’re ready to get back to Kansas, a place I have had some success at in the past. We have been working really hard to help put us in a good spot to finish out the regular season and have all three of these Kaulig Racing cars in the playoffs.” – Daniel Hemric on Kansas

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

Allmendinger has made two starts and has led 10 laps at Kansas in the NXS

He has earned a win for Kaulig Racing in four-straight NXS seasons

In 2022, Allmendinger has led 278 laps, recorded three wins, 12 top five and 21 top-10 finishes

Allmendinger is currently the only full-time NXS driver averaging a top-10 finish (6.4)

Allmendinger currently has the most top-10 finishes of any driver in the 2022 NXS season

“Last year, we had a really solid day in Kansas. We were probably a sixth-place car but had some really good strategy, which put us in position for a third-place finish. If we can have another decent day and steal another stage win, we will be in a good spot to go into the regular season finale.” – AJ Allmendinger on Kansas





About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.