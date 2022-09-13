Search
Erik Jones, Ty Dillon Join Charlotte Area Students To Paint ‘Turtles’ Ahead of Oct. 7-9 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 Weekend

By Official Release
Students from Royal Oaks School of the Arts paint their "turtle" at Charlotte Motor Speedway as fifth graders from Cabarrus, Iredell and Mecklenburg counties took part in a special STEAM event at the famed 1.5-mile superspeedway ahead of the Oct. 7-9 Bank of America ROVAL 400 weekend. (CMS photo)
  • Six schools from Mecklenburg, Cabarrus and Iredell Counties decorated the kerbs as part the speedway’s STEAM education initatives; fans can vote on their favorite design
  • To purchase tickets, camping and upgrades for the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend Oct. 7-9, fans should visit charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 800-455-FANS (3267)

CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 13, 2022) – Petty GMS drivers Erik Jones and Ty Dillon joined students from six Charlotte-area schools at Charlotte Motor Speedway to paint ‘turtles’ as the famed 1.5-mile superspeedway prepares for the upcoming Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend, Oct. 7-9.

Students from Charlotte Christian School, Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School, Royal Oaks School of the Arts, Beverly Hills Elementary School, Mooresville Intermediate School and East Mooresville Intermediate School each decorated their ‘turtle’ based on a literary theme of their choosing as part of the speedway’s STEAM education initiative.

“It’s cool just to see kids interested in reading and learn about their favorite books,” said Erik Jones, driver of the famed No. 43 for Petty GMS. “It can be tough sometimes getting kids interested and getting them wanting to read, but I think when you can tie it into something like racing, it makes it a little bit easier to learn. If you can get them interested in reading, getting them talking about racing – talking about NASCAR – that’s what works. It’s a good connection.”

The 100-pound kerbs, dubbed ‘turtles’ because of their rounded shape, will be bolted to the track surface to help keep drivers on the 17-turn, 2.28-mile course during the upcoming Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend, Oct. 7-9.

“It’s so fun to see the smiles on the kids’ faces; they’re having so much fun,” Dillon said. “And they’re incredible artists too. I can’t wait to be out there on the track seeing the paintings and knowing what schools and what kids put their touches on these turtles. It’s a great thing that the speedway is doing, to just learn and have fun – and also to show kids our sport.”

Fans can vote on their favorite ‘turtle’ at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/paint-the-roval-turtles/, through Sept. 28. The winner will be announced at the speedway’s STEAM Expo on Oct. 7, with the winning school earning a breakfast party. All six ‘turtles’ will be on track throughout the upcoming NASCAR weekend.

Paint for the event was provided by Sherwin-Williams.

TICKETS:

Adult tickets for Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina start at just $25. Kids 12 and under get in free with an adult. Tickets to the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 start at just $49 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in for just $10 with an adult. For tickets, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets.

