6 Best Free VPNs for Netflix That Still Work

Are you struggling to find a good, free VPN that still works with Netflix? You’re not alone. A lot of VPNs have been blocked by Netflix in recent years. But don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. We’ve tested several different VPNs and found six that still work flawlessly with Netflix. So whether you’re looking to get Japanese Netflix in Australia or just want to keep your data safe online, we have something for you. Read on to learn more!

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN offers a vast network comprising 3,000 servers spread over 94 nations. You can use it to access 20+ Netflix collections, including Netflix Japan, France, Australia, UK, US, and many more.

This implies that you won’t have trouble locating a dependable server for Netflix streaming. ExpressVPN is among the few virtual private networks (VPNs) that work in limiting countries like China, allowing you to watch Netflix practically from anywhere in the world.

You get unrestricted data usage and extremely high speeds to view Netflix uninterrupted. The average ExpressVPN speed on servers in Australia, the UK, and the US is 67.8 Mbps. Without pausing, you may watch all your favorite Netflix programs in one sitting.

Various hardware and systems, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Smart TVs, routers, Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows, are compatible with ExpressVPN.

You can stream Netflix using ExpressVPN MediaStreamer (Smart DNS) on devices that do not support VPNs. You can connect up to 5 devices simultaneously with ExpressVPN without lag or buffering. You should only log into your VPN account and paste a supplied code into the network settings of your smart TV.

ExpressVPN is far superior to any free VPN for Netflix streaming, although it isn’t free. Additionally, a 30-day money-back guarantee is included, so you may risk-free test out all of ExpressVPN’s premium features. If you’re unhappy with it, getting a refund is simple.

Avira Phantom VPN

Installing, utilizing, and accessing Netflix with Avira Phantom’s mobile apps couldn’t be simpler, and you have full access to its server network. However, using a Mac or Windows device, the VPN will only allow you to connect to the nearest location.

Although its speeds are slower than those of ExpressVPN, using its US servers will still provide you with good speeds which are adequate for HD streaming. You can use it on as many devices as possible because it supports unlimited device connections with only 500MB of data per month.

The premium subscription of Avira Phantom, which offers unlimited data, live support, and additional security features, also comes with a 7-day free trial. Aside from the meager 500MB of monthly data, a free user is not permitted to use live help. But you can discover solutions to frequently asked questions in its helpful online knowledge base.

hide.me

Hide.me will provide consistent speeds so you may stream your preferred programs without buffering. The server’s speed will never be below 24.5 Mbps, regardless of how far it is from your location. Although it doesn’t give unlimited data like CyberGhost or ExpressVPN, it allows you to watch in HD for roughly 5 hours with 10GB of data each month.

Even though the free plan of hide.me doesn’t support streaming, 4 Netflix libraries will still be unblocked. The servers are in the US, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, and Canada (East & West).

However, hide.me only allows one device to be connected simultaneously. You cannot reach this limit without making several accounts because you must register to utilize them as the free plan does not allow you to configure it on your router.

Its customer service is available around-the-clock, which is extremely uncommon with free VPNs. Additionally, hide.me provides a comprehensive knowledge section with simple setup instructions.

CyberGhost

With the help of servers designed particularly for the platform, CyberGhost enables its customers to unblock Netflix. It has an extensive server network with 8,935 servers spread over 91 nations. With its streaming-optimized servers, you can use it to access more than 15 Netflix libraries, including those from the US, the UK, Canada, Japan, France, Germany, and Sweden.

Fast speeds and unlimited bandwidth make it perfect for uninterrupted Netflix streaming. Even if ExpressVPN is faster, it still provides outstanding speeds. Although the program from CyberGhost is simple to use, it cannot be utilized in China due to a ban.

While not entirely free, CyberGhost offers a generous 45-day money-back guarantee that allows you to use it risk-free. In case you’re dissatisfied, you can always request a refund. They also have a fantastic customer service team that always quickly answers your inquiries.

ProtonVPN

You can stream for as long as you’d like with ProtonVPN since it’s among the few free VPNs that deliver unlimited data. You won’t experience annoyances during your favorite movie viewing because ProtonVPN’s 100+ free servers – in Japan, the Netherlands, and the US – all have respectable speeds. You can watch your preferred shows in HD thanks to the quick speeds.

ProtonVPN allows users with Linux, Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, and routers to use it for free. This implies that even though you only have access to one device, you may still use a router to stream free Netflix on all your devices.

Using the app is simple on both mobile and desktop devices. The fantastic thing with ProtonVPN is that you can view the load on each server, saving you time from having to look for the fastest one. Furthermore, there are no ads at all with the ProtonVPN software. This is a huge advantage because most free VPNs contain endless adverts.

One drawback is that, in contrast to other free VPNs on our list, ProtonVPN’s free servers exclusively unblock Netflix Originals. There is a ton of helpful information in the knowledge base; however, support can only be reached by email.

TunnelBear

Contrary to most free VPNs, this one provides unlimited free access to all servers. Finding a trustworthy server is made simpler due to the decrease in crowding. It gives you access to libraries from more than five Netflix countries, including France, Canada, the UK, and the US.

At least with close servers, it offers sufficient speeds for Netflix streaming. You may, however, stream Netflix in SD.

With only one click, you may establish a connection to a server, and TunnelBear is available for all popular OS systems to download. If you’re unfamiliar with VPNs, the user-friendly interface from TunnelBear is excellent.

The free plan only offers 500MB per month, which is only enough for 30 minutes of SD video – which is highly disappointing. Additionally, they provide a helpful customer service staff who will always help you if needed.

Conclusion

A VPN is the perfect solution if you’re looking for a way to watch your favorite shows and movies from any country. Netflix isn’t the only one that can use a VPN. All of the VPNs on our list are still working with Netflix so that you can stream without worry. Have you tried using a VPN to watch Netflix? Which one was your favorite?