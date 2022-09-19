A Checklist of Every Document You Need When Scrapping Your Car

If you have an old, inoperable, or malfunctioning vehicle sitting in your garage, you shouldn’t lose hope of getting your money’s worth. In fact, there are many ways you can get rid of a junk car and get instant cash from it. While many people decide to sell it privately, others choose to scrap it or sell it as salvage.

Either way, it is essential that your vehicle is scrapped and recycled by an Authorized Treatment Facility (ATF). These facilities are licensed companies that specialize in car scrapping and are required to demonstrate their certification when you arrive at a particular junkyard.

For instance, if you live in Philly, Pennsylvania, it is important that you look for certified junk yards in Philadelphia and surrounding areas where you can scrap your car legally.

However, as with all things vehicle-related, there is some paperwork you should gather before scrapping your car. Here is a checklist of the most important documents you need.

V5C registration certificate

The V5C registration certificate, commonly known as your logbook, is the most important document you need as it confirms that you are the registered keeper of your vehicle. Besides this, the certificate also helps prevent any further unauthorized selling of your car.

Once you gather this document, you need to send it to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) and later receive a response letter confirming your receipt. In case you don’t receive the letter, you need to follow up and ensure all of your car’s records have been updated.

In case you don’t have the V5C certificate, it is imperative that you contact the DVLA at the earliest opportunity to send you a replacement document.

Personal identification

Whether you have the V5C registration certificate or not, it is important that you provide personal identification before scrapping your vehicle. This includes a form of ID, such as a driving license or passport, to prove your identity. You may also need to provide proof of address which you can do by submitting a recent utility bill.

The purpose of providing personal identification is to prevent any auto-related crime and dishonest dealings when taking an old vehicle to scrap yards.

Certificate of destruction

Once your vehicle has been given to an ATF to be scrapped or recycled, the ATF is required to issue a Certificate of Destruction (CoD). This certificate is a document that proves that you have had your vehicle legally and properly recycled by an authorized scrapping company, which is the only one that can issue such a document.

It is necessary as it informs the DVLA that the ownership of the car has changed. It also means that the scrapping process has been successfully completed and it clears you of any responsibility for your junk car following the scrappage.

Service history

Your car’s service history is another important document you need to have before scrapping or recycling. This history is a collection of multiple records featured together in a stamped service book or a folder consisting of service certificates, indicating the current condition of your car as well as any repairs that have been done over the years.

In general, there will be two types of service history—full service and part service history. The first one includes all the documents pertaining to the service of the car, whereas the latter refers only to a few of them.

If your vehicle has undergone any repairs, modifications, and other maintenance work, make sure you include all the receipts in the service history to serve as proof.

Owner’s manual and book pack

The owner’s manual is actually the instructional booklet that is shipped with all vehicles when they are first sold as new. The main purpose of this user guide is to elaborate on all of the car’s features such as clocks, aircon, or heating, and explain how they function or how to make changes to them.

This is another important document you need to include in your paperwork collection so the buyer and future owner will have it in case of emergencies.

Final thoughts

If you are thinking about selling your junk car, there are many ways you can go about it. However, if you choose to scrap it or sell it as salvage, it is important that you gather all the documents necessary for scrapping. So, make sure you refer to our post and use it as a reference to know what paperwork is needed for the legal and proper scrapping of an old vehicle.