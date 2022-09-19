How Far Can NASCAR’s Austin Cindric Go?

As part of the new generation in stock car racing, it’s reasonably expected to see Austin Cindric covering the headlines more frequently.

At 24 years of age, the young talent is currently in his second NASCAR Cup Series season.

First steps in Motorsports

Austin Cindric didn’t have much of a choice when he was growing up in Ohio. His entire family has spent their lives in stock car racing as his father, Tim Cindric, is currently the owner of Team Penske, while his grandfather, Jim Trueman, was widely known for being an IndyCar team owner and RedRoof Inn founder.

Cindric began his professional career as part of the U.S. F2000 National Championship back in 2013. He raced for Andretti Autosport and eventually ended up 17th in the final standings. Cindric hadn’t waited much before achieving success as he won a race in a Porsche 944 in Historic Sportscar Racing the following year.

He went on to participate in several championships throughout his teenage years. Making his way through the Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge, Pirelli World Challenge, and ARCA has surely helped him develop his competitive driving skills.

Cindric had to make just a couple more steps before being ready to race among the best. The determined teenager participated in several NASCAR racing series including Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series.

First appearances in NASCAR Cup Series

Cindric made his debut at the 2021 Daytona 500 finishing off in 15th place which can easily be considered a positive result. He could have even been better off if he had not been involved in a last-lap crash.

His inexperience surely took its toll on him throughout the year as he suffered several misfortunate events. However, Cindric recorded his first top-10 finish at the 2021 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard in Indiana.

Cindric’s maiden win in NASCAR Cup Series

He began the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series as a full-time driver for Team Penske driving the team’s No.2 car. This move was about to pay off big time as he would go on to win his first race in his career and the season-opener in Daytona Beach, Florida. Any online bet that had him winning the competition would have paid off at a staggering +2500 odds.

He struggled during the qualifying stage as he finished off in 21st place. However, his second place in Duel 1 granted him a decent starting point for the race. After an unimpressive Stage 1 and a solid Stage 2, Cindric was sixth heading into the last 70 laps of the race.

After many lead changes throughout the final stage, Team Penske made a decisive move with Ryan Blaney helping out his teammate in the last lap. Cindric made the best out of it fending off three different challengers including the much more experienced Bubba Wallace and Chase Briscoe.

With this win, the young prospect became the ninth driver to take his maiden win in the Daytona 500. The last person to do so was Michael McDowell who pulled off one of the biggest surprises in 2021.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year

Austin Cindric remained consistent throughout the season, but he was unable to grab another victory. However, three podiums and multiple top-10 finishes helped him make the playoffs. This can only mean that he has secured his 2022 Rookie of the Year award with 10 races to go in the season.

Cindric had an easy task to defeat the competition as the other two rookies, Harrison Burton and Todd Gilliland, lacked consistency and occasionally finished outside the top 20.

The three of them had a thrilling battle at the 2022 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard as they were neck-and-neck heading into the finish line. In the end, Cindric topped his rivals snatching second place in the race, with Burton grabbing his maiden podium in NASCAR Cup Series, while Gilliland went home empty-handed with a 4th place finish.

A big future ahead of him

His first full-time NASCAR Cup Series season turned out to be quite promising for the son of Team Penske’s president. Based solely on the potential he has shown throughout the campaign, there is a bright future awaiting Austin Cindric. The 24-year-old driver can also rely on the help of his father who will surely do everything he can to get him the best car for the upcoming years.

Cindric has shown sheer consistency in 2022 as he will just need to keep that high rate heading into the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. However, Ford would have to work hard during the offseason, if they want to be competitive with the up-and-coming Chevrolet.

Cindric’s talent has been recognized by many legendary active and inactive NASCAR drivers and he seems to be living up to the expectations so far. Gaining more and more experience through practice sessions and races will definitely be the missing piece for his puzzle. Austin has a huge potential that can only lead him to win the NASCAR Cup Series one day.