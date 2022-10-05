JR Motorsports — NXS Charlotte Roval Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

RACE: Drive for the Cure 250 (67 laps / 155.44 miles)

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

Broadcast Information – TV: 3 p.m. ET on NBC / Radio: 2:30 p.m. ET on PRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet

• With one race remaining in the Round of 12, Sam Mayer currently sits seventh in the playoff grid, 12 points above the eighth and final spot to advance into the Round of 8.

• Mayer earned his career-best Xfinity Series effort of second last week at Talladega Superspeedway, finishing a mere .015 behind the race winner.

• Mayer has finished inside of the top 10 in four consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series races dating back to Kansas Speedway. Throughout the run, Mayer’s average finish is 5.8.

• The 19-year-old Franklin, Wis. native was fast at the Charlotte Roval last season. He was running second on the white-flag lap before finishing in the 10th position.

Josh Berry

No. 8 HarrisonsUSA.com Chevrolet

• Josh Berry and the No. 8 team currently sit fifth on the playoff grid, 27 points above the eighth and final spot with one race remaining in the Round of 12.

• By virtue of his fifth-place finish at Talladega last week, Berry has now finished inside of the top 10 in eight of the last 10 races, including five straight.

• The Roval is the last active track in the NXS that Berry has yet to compete on in his career.

• Having minimal road-course experience in any vehicle, Berry has put together an impressive stat line of two top-five and four top-10 finishes in six starts on such tracks. His 10.8 average finish is his best on any style track in the NXS.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet

• Noah Gragson, who saw his four-race win streak end last week, is already qualified for the Round of 8 in the NXS Playoffs and is tied for the series point lead after two playoff races.

• Gragson has been very good on the 2.28-mile combo roadcourse/oval at Charlotte, finishing fifth, second and sixth in three previous starts for an average of 4.3.

• In five road-course starts this season, Gragson has two top five and five top-10 finishes, averaging 7.0 per finish for the quintet. His best results were fourth at both Circuit of the Americas and Watkins Glen International.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

• Justin Allgaier enters the final race in the Round of 12 for the NXS Playoffs 25 points above the cutline.

• In four previous starts at the Roval in the NXS, Allgaier has earned one top five and two top 10s. The JRM driver’s best finish came in this event in 2019, when he scored a fourthplace finish.

• In 44 career NXS starts on road courses, Allgaier has amassed three wins, 13 top fives and 26 top 10s.

• Two of Allgaier’s three road-course victories came while driving for JRM in 2018; one at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and the second at Road America.

Driver Quotes

“We had a really fast car last season at the Roval and we were almost able to come out with a victory. With more experience in these cars this year and my experience at road courses, we should be in a good spot for this weekend. Missing out on our first win last week at Talladega has us even hungrier for that win and there isn’t a better time than this week.” – Sam Mayer

“We know what we need to do this weekend at the Roval with our BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet. We just need to go out and execute to the best of our ability and I know that we will move on to the next round in these playoffs. We’ve had some good runs at the Roval in the past, and hopefully we can back that up again on Saturday afternoon.” – Justin Allgaier

“This is the one track on the schedule I haven’t raced at yet, but Mike (Bumgarner, crew chief) and this entire Harrison’s USA team has brought fast cars to every roadcourse race this year. We will spend some more time in the sim this week preparing for this race and making sure I am ready. We have a good points buffer with only one race left in this round, but anything can happen in an instant so we have to be on top of our game.” – Josh Berry

“We’ve always been fast at the Roval, and it’s a really good track for me. I get around there pretty well and it is a lot of fun. We are on a roll as the season winds down, and Luke Lambert and the Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/Black Rifle Coffee team have been just so consistent all year long. We’ll have good speed this weekend and look to get back to winning ways at home.” – Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates:

• JR Motorsports at the Charlotte Roval: JR Motorsports has competed at the Charlotte Roval a combined 16 times in the NXS. Over the course of those starts at the 2.28-mile facility, the organization has tallied four top fives and 10 top 10s. The best result for the company was a second-place finish for Noah Gragson during the 2020 season.

