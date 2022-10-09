Is Polar Fleece a Warm Fabric? – Detailed Preview

When it comes to winter, the first thing that comes to mind when you hear about this season is cozy, windy nights and warm clothing.
In winter, we need to cover ourselves with warm items of clothing, and we need to keep our bodies warm. Particularly for the people who reside in the polar areas, who live in comparatively colder areas, think of our warmest sweaters and coats with warm boots. So they would keep themselves safe from the health hazards of winter. We need warm clothes that include cozy, thick woolen gloves, socks, hats, coats, etc. As far as wintertime is concerned, it is a lovely season — the snow, the snowman, and the fun. But ever think of the people who live in the Polar Regions? It is a harsh season for them. They need great protection from winter.
People traveling to colder mountain areas need to keep themselves warm as their bodies are not prone to the cold seasons. They think of the warmest clothes while packing their bags for traveling. So the query came to our minds: What is winter’s warmest clothing?
As far as warm clothing is concerned, we need to understand which phase of the season it is.
People who live in Alaska need the warmest clothes like wool weaved sweaters. But people living in temperate zones do not go through harsh winters. They can wear polar fleece fabrics, which are famous for their excellent insulative properties.
What is polar fleece?
Soft insulating fabric is known for its double-sided fabric.
The polar fleece is mostly made up of polyester with a napped surface, but it can also be made from rayon, hump, or cotton. The polar fleece is much lighter than wool but has excellent insulating properties. The polar fleece keeps the body warm with its soft, comfy fabric.
Properties:
It has many beneficial properties.
- The polar fleece is hydrophobic, so it is resistant to water absorption. The thermal property of polar fleece remains constant even after absorbing water. It is famous for its breathing property and is a low-cost substitute for wool. Polar fleece is a flammable fabric, so it needs to be treated with a flame retardant and melts when exposed to the flame.
- Polar fleece is a windproof fabric. Because of its windproof properties, it accumulates dirt and lint easily. It can easily hold static electricity.
- Polar fleece will prove to be your best friend in cold temperatures, especially during a trip to mountain-hilly areas in winter. This fleece is available in a variety of thicknesses and the quality of warming properties. The thickness varies like100 micro, 200 micro, and 300 micros. The 300 microfiber is the thickest of all types. This is also the least flexible fleece.
- Because of its double-sided fabric, it has excellent insulation. The polar fleece is warm yet lightweight, so it is easy to wear for people who don’t like thick clothes.
- It breathes well, so athletes prefer to wear this fabric to keep their bodies warm during play.
- This warmest and the softest fabric is durable yet prone to pilling and fraying.
- Thus, polar fleece is the warmest of all types of fleece. This article has thoroughly enlightened the properties of polar fleece.