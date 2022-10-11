Gilliland and Ruedebusch Development and Construction Ready for Vegas

No. 38 Team Looks to Continue Stretch of Good Finishes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Oct. 11, 2022) – Ruedebusch Development and Construction and NASCAR Cup Series Rookie, Todd Gilliland, will partner for their final race in 2022 this weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Gilliland has had success with the Ruedebusch colors on the sides and hood of the No. 38- including Gilliland’s first top-five finish of his career at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course earlier this year. The team is looking for another great run on Sunday. Gilliland is hopeful as he has seen his performance increase over the past months.

“It is exciting to have Ruedebusch Development and Construction back this weekend on our No. 38 Ford Mustang,” Gilliland said. “Last time they were on board we captured our first top-five finish of my Cup career, a moment I’ll never forget. Hopefully, we can deliver a similar run to them this weekend.”

Gilliland enters Sunday’s 267-lap event focused on building strong runs to finish out his rookie season.

“We have done a great job as a team at closing out these last few races,” continued Gilliland. “We really want to keep these strong runs going heading into Las Vegas this weekend and beyond to this final stretch.”

Gilliland and the Ruedebusch Development and Construction Ford Mustang No. 38 will tackle Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.