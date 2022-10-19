Carson Hocevar – Baptist Health 200 Race Advance

Homestead-Miami Speedway (134 Laps / 201 Miles)

Saturday, October 22 | Homestead, Fla. | 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Mich.) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @CarsonHocevar

Hocevar on Saturday’s Race at Homestead: “I’m looking forward to racing at Homestead this weekend,” said Hocevar. “I know that Phil and everyone on our No. 42 Worldwide Express team has been working hard to build the best Chevy Silverados we can, to close out the year on a high note. We’ve been close so many times this year, it would really mean a lot to get Al, Worldwide Express and everyone else at Niece Motorsports to Victory Lane.”

Hocevar at Homestead-Miami Speedway: Hocevar will make his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start on Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

On the Truck: Hocevar will pilot the No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado in Saturday’s race at the 1.5-mile Florida track.

Last Time Out – Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway: “Our No. 42 Worldwide Express team brought a strong Chevrolet to Talladega,” said Hocevar. “It takes a lot of things going your way to win one of these races, and luck just wasn’t on our side today. I’m excited to head to Homestead – we have two more chances to try and close out the season with a win.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About Worldwide Express:

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 115,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains.

With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $5 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, visit wwexracing.com.

Follow Carson Hocevar on Instagram and on the web: @CarsonHocevar / CarsonHocevar.com