RFK Weekly Advance | Homestead

Roush Fenway Keselowski Weekly Advance | Homestead-Miami

RFK heads to South Florida for a Sunday afternoon race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, a track where Hall of Fame Owner Jack Roush has 11 wins all-time including seven in the Cup Series.

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead-Miami

Sunday, Oct. 23 | 2:30 p.m. ET

NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Violet Defense Ford Mustang

Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Welcome to Miami

RFK has 173 combined starts at HMS, totaling 11 wins (7 NCS, 3 NXS, 1 NCWTS), 50 top-fives, 74 top-10s and eight poles. RFK drivers have led 1,900 laps at the 1.5-mile track over the years, logging more than 56,000 miles.

Tale of the Tape

RFK has started 87 NCS races at Homestead, recording a total of seven victories, 22 top five finishes, 31 top-10 finishes, four poles and has led 1,167 laps. Former driver Carl Edwards earned the organization’s most recent win at the 1.5-mile oval in 2010.

Five Straight

RFK earned five consecutive victories in the NCS at Homestead from 2004-2008 with drivers Matt Kenseth (2007), Edwards (2008) and Greg Biffle, who won three consecutive races from 2004-2006.

Miami Nights

In 57 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead, RFK earned three wins, 22 top-fives, 32 top-10s and two pole positions. Edwards recorded the most recent victory at Homestead in the 2008 season finale.

Curtain Call

Dating back to 1988, RFK earned the victory in the final event of the season on nine separate occasions. Former RFKdriver and NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin earned wins in the 1991 and 1994 NCS season finales at Atlanta Motor Speedway to go along with the organization’s seven NCS victories at Homestead.

RFK Homestead-Miami Wins

1998 Burton NXS

2002 Busch Cup

2004 Biffle Cup

2005 Biffle Cup

2006 Biffle Cup

2006 Kenseth NXS

2006 Martin Truck

2007 Kenseth Cup

2008 Edwards Cup

2008 Edwards NXS

2010 Edwards Cup