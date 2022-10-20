RCR Event Preview – Homestead-Miami Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway … In 68 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has 10 top-five and 26 top-10 finishes. The Welcome, N.C., based team has five second-place finishes at the 1.5-mile speedway: Kevin Harvick (2003 and 2008), Jeff Burton (2009), Ryan Newman (2014) and Tyler Reddick (2021).

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway … RCR owns three NASCAR Xfinity Series wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway, highlighted by Tyler Reddick’s championship-clinching victory in 2019. Myatt Snider grabbed his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at the track in 2021. Jeff Burton rallied from a 30th-place starting position to score the victory in 2007, leading the final 26 laps. Kevin Harvick scored a dominating win in 2003, leading 108 of 203 laps.

Catch the Action … The NASCAR Xfinity Series Homestead 300 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway will be televised live on Saturday, October 22, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on USA. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Follow Sunday’s Action at Homestead-Miami Speedway … The NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, October 23, beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

This Week’s Huk Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway… Austin Dillon’s best NASCAR Cup Series finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway is a seventh-place result he earned in the 2020 Fall race. Most recently, he finished 12th at the track in February of 2021. Dillon has four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway, acquiring three top-five finishes, including a best finish of second in 2015 after leading 16 laps. In three NASCAR Truck Series starts, Dillon won the pole in 2010 and earned a best finish of 10th in 2011. Dillon clinched the 2011 NASCAR Truck Series Championship and the 2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Racing For The Florida Relief Fund … Huk is teaming up with Richard Childress Racing and Austin Dillon at the Dixie Vodka 400 this Sunday to help support the many Floridians who were recently affected by Hurricane Ian. In an effort to help build back, Huk is donating 10 percent of all online sales through Sunday, October 23 to the Florida Relief Fund, and RCR will also donate 10 percent of the No. 3 Chevrolet’s race winnings. Huk and RCR are debuting a special “Miami Nights” paint scheme this weekend, which pays tribute to the state of Florida.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

What excites you most about Homestead-Miami Speedway?

” We ran well at Homestead-Miami Speedway last year and finished seventh in 2020. It was fun; we had a fast car, so I can’t wait to get there. I think it’s the most driver-friendly track. Actually, it’s not really friendly because you can get into the wall pretty easily, but it’s so much fun to run right up against the fence. You have to be disciplined in how you drive that track and save your tires. It’s an epic race. It’s always intense. My teammate, Tyler Reddick, is solid there and I think that’s pushed our program to another level when it comes to running at Homestead-Miami Speedway. I feel like we’ve learned off of each other the last couple of years.”

This Week’s 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway …Tyler Reddick will be making his third NASCAR Cup Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend. The driver of the 3CHI Chevrolet has two top-five finishes in two previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at the 1.5-mile track, including a second-place effort in 2021 (average finish is 3.0). Reddick clinched the 2018 and 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series championships with victories at Homestead and finished sixth or better in three NASCAR Truck Series races at the 1.5-mile south Florida speedway.

Las Vegas Rewind … Reddick’s sixth-place finish last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was his 15th top-10 of the 2022 season. Reddick won the pole position at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his first in six starts at the 1.5-mile Nevada speedway, third of the 2022 season, and fourth of his career. He is 11th in the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings, 13 points outside of the top-10.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

How was your recent test at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

“I never touched the wall but I ran up against it just about as much as anybody else. I loved that we got to test there. Everyone figured out after about three or four laps the top was the place to be. I was watching 10 or 12 drivers that were running and everyone was getting better at running the fence. The drivers who tested there will be really good at running up top when we go back and I’m going to have my work cut out for me, that’s for sure. This Next Gen car is wider than the old car so I felt like I couldn’t get those last couple of inches to the wall so I learned about that a little bit. I never tagged the wall. We were getting ready to have our last long run of the day. We were going to run about 40 laps and we had rain wash out the remainder of our day. I got to learn a lot about the car and what it drove like. We got some decent long run speed but a lot of those other drivers and teams have done their homework well. It’s going to be a tough race this weekend.”

This Week’s Whelen Aerospace Technologies Chevrolet Camaro SS at Homestead-Miami Speedway … Sheldon Creed will make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend. Creed has three NASCAR Truck Series starts at the 1.5-mile south Florida speedway. He scored two top-10 finishes, highlighted by a fifth-place finish in 2019. The driver of the Whelen Aerospace Technologies Chevrolet enters Homestead 14th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings with three top-five and 11 top-10 finishes.

SHELDON CREED QUOTES:

What are your thoughts on Homestead-Miami Speedway?

“Homestead is definitely a place that I like. I haven’t been there since 2020 in the Truck so that might hurt me a little bit early in practice, just not seeing it in over a year. I think it’s a lot like Darlington for me where it wears out tires fast and you have to take care of them. You can run all over the track but mainly you can run right against the fence, which I like to do. I think Homestead will be a good track for us. We’ve been working on some SIM stuff and I felt like we were pretty good in there. Hopefully it will be like Darlington for us and we can run well this weekend.”

How important is to run well in these three remaining races in the season?

“I think it’s extremely important. If we can run in the top three in these last three races and have a chance at winning one of them it will set the tone for the offseason. I think that will be a great confidence boost for myself and the team.”

This Week’s United Rentals Chevrolet Camaro SS at Homestead-Miami Speedway … Austin Hill is making his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Hill has one win at Homestead in the NASCAR Truck Series (2019) along with two top-10 finishes. He scored a dominating victory in 2019, leading the most laps (56 of 134) with an average running position of 2.81.

Las Vegas Rewind … Hill scored a sixth-place finish last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his 18th top-10 of the season. The driver of the United Rentals Chevrolet enters Homestead-Miami Speedway with 11 top-10 finishes in 15 superspeedway races this season. He is fifth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers standings, four points below the fourth-place cutline.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTES:

How different do you think it will be to run in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway compared to the NASCAR Truck Series?

“The biggest difference that I’m going to notice from the NASCAR Truck Series to the NASCAR Xfinity Series is I actually ran the bottom quite a bit in the trucks. We were really fast and able to wrap the bottom really well and I never ran close to the wall. I think with the Xfinity car you’re going to see a lot more right up against the wall, which will be opposite of how I drove a Truck there. I’m going to have to trust myself to run against the fence.”

﻿Is tire wear becoming a bigger factor in the races at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

“Every year that you race at Homestead it seems that way. If your tires were bad after 10 laps last year, this year they’ll probably be bad after five laps. You’re not going to get much use out of them and after 20 laps or so you’re going to be screaming on the radio wanting some more tires. It’s something you’re definitely going to have to manage. You’re going to have to figure out how hard to drive on the front end of a run to be good on the back end of a run. But you don’t want to lose ground to the leaders. It’s a tough balance to figure out where you need to be and how far you can push the limit.”