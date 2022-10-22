Young’s Motorsports Homestead-Miami Speedway October Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway | Baptist Health Cancer Care 200

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Kaz Grala

Primary Partner(s): LDiShips.com

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Steven Dawson

2022 Driver Points Position: 27th

2022 Owner Points Position: 19th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Practice Result: 25th

Starting Position: 16th (Qualifying canceled due to inclement weather; field set per rule book)

Notes of Interest:

Still Truckin’: This weekend at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Kaz Grala as the driver of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST who returns to the organization for the 12th time during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.

The former Truck Series winner has competed for Young’s Motorsports at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Knoxville Raceway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Kansas Speedway and most recently Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway earlier this month.

Sponsor Intel: For the 22nd Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes LDiShips.com as the primary marketing partner on Grala’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200.

Logistics Dynamics Inc. (LDi) specializes in transportation management and freight broker-related services.

They provide full truckload, less than truckload, intermodal and port services to a broad range of customers throughout North America by utilizing their ever-expanding network of agents and carrier partners.

The Lowdown: Earlier this year Young’s Motorsports confirmed that Grala who will race in all three of NASCAR’s national divisions throughout the 2022 season will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for a minimum of 11 races throughout the season including Saturday afternoon’s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200.

Homestead will become his 12th race this season for Young’s Motorsports.

2022: In his 11 Truck Series races this season as the pilot of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports flagship entry, Grala has delivered a season-high seventh-place finish in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150.

In addition to his top-10 finish at Mid-Ohio, Grala has also delivered two top-15 finishes with 14th-place efforts twice in March at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and in the inaugural Door Dash 250 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June.

In his other events for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team, Grala has finished 30th at Las Vegas, and 26th twice at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt and Knoxville Raceway, 23rd at Pocono Raceway, a solid 20th in the TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, 22nd at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, 18th at Kansas Speedway and earned his sixth top-20 finish of the season in his most recent race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway with another 18th-place run.

Kaz Grala Truck Series Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway will mark Grala’s second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the famed South Florida 1.5-mile speedway.

In his track debut in 2017, he earned a track-best finish of 13th after starting 10th in the Ford EcoBoost 200 for GMS Racing.

Kaz Grala Truck Series Intermediate Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Grala has made 19 starts throughout his career with three top-five and 11 top 10s and carrying an average finishing position of 13.2.

Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway | Chevrolet Silverado 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Grala made his first superspeedway start of the season.

After starting his 11th race of the Truck Series season from the 28th-place starting position, Grala was able to stay out of the “big one” and draft to a solid 18th-place effort aboard the No. 02 Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Grala as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson.

A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his 22nd Truck Series race. The Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 will be his second race as crew chief at the demanding 1.5-mile speedway.

Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kaz Grala, please visit, kazgrala.com, like him on Facebook (Kaz Grala) and follow him on Twitter (@KazGrala).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Kaz Grala Pre-Race Quote:

On Homestead-Miami Speedway: “I’ve been excited about this Homestead race all season. It’s my favorite mile-and-a-half track and probably one of the coolest, most unique race tracks out there.

“You are constantly moving around and adjusting your driving style to the evolving track conditions. I’ve always had a knack for preserving tire wear and finding speed at the end of a run, which is going to be the key to the race on Saturday.

“The Young’s Motorsports team and I are ready to stick it to the fence this weekend and see what our No. 02 LDiShips.com Chevrolet Silverado can do!”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): HairClub

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

2022 Driver Points Position: 28th

2022 Owner Points Position: 30th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Practice Result: 31st

Starting Position: 32nd (Qualifying canceled due to inclement weather; field set per rule book)

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway in the penultimate race of the season eyeing his first top-10 of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season and second win of his Truck Series career.

No. 140: This weekend at Homestead, Boyd will make his 140th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 87th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Saturday afternoon.

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Welcome Back: This weekend at Homestead, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back HairClub as the primary partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the second time in 2022.

Founded in 1976, HairClub is North America’s number-one provider of hair regrowth, replacement, and restoration solutions.

For over 40 years, HairClub has helped 600,000+ people regrow, replace, or restore hair that they love.

HairClub has over 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world’s leading provider of total hair loss solutions.

We Love Free: As they did last year, HairClub is offering NASCAR fans a free hair health checkup and a free hair care kit as part of the partnership.

Find a location near you at hairclub.com/find-a-center.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Homestead-Miami Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 will mark Boyd’s third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the famed South Florida 1.5-mile speedway.

In his two previous efforts, Boyd has a track-best of 22nd after starting 28th in the 2020 Baptist Health 200 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

He holds an average finish of 26.0 since 2016.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Boyd has made 49 starts throughout his career carrying an average finishing position of 24.3.

To The Point(s): Entering Homestead, Boyd sits 28th in the championship standings.

139 points separate Boyd from 20th in the championship standings currently held by Timmy Hill with two races remaining this season.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team secures 30th in the Truck Series owner standings.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In six years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 86 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 23.6.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 HairClub Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London.

He will crew chief his 67th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 66 races, he has one win, two top-five and four top-10 finishes to his resume.

This weekend marks his third race as crew chief at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:

On Homestead-Miami Speedway: “Going pink with HairClub in Miami means so much to many of us. We are using Homestead this weekend to raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness month with our fresh paint scheme.

“The Young’s Motorsports No. 12 team brought us a beautiful truck and I look forward at the opportunity to capture a strong finish with our No. 12 HairClub Chevrolet Silverado on Saturday afternoon.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Stefan Parsons

Primary Partner(s): Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2022 Driver Points Position: N|A

2022 Owner Points Position: 29th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Practice Result: 33rd

Starting Position: 29th (Qualifying canceled due to inclement weather; field set per rule book)

Notes of Interest:

Glad to Have You Back: This weekend at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Cornelius, N.C.-native Stefan Parsons as the driver of the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

About Stefan: Stefan Parsons, 24, is an American professional stock car racing driver. He currently competes part-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Parsons is one of the most well-known drivers in the NASCAR community. When he isn’t racing, he is always the first driver to volunteer his time working for teams on the side.

Often praised for his mentality of “doing whatever it takes” to earn a spot in the top ranks of NASCAR, his hard work and endless efforts translate to value for the marketing partners he aligns himself with.

Parsons is also the son of television analyst and former NASCAR driver Phil Parsons and the nephew of former NASCAR Cup Series champion and Hall of Famer Benny Parsons.

Double Duty: In addition to Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Homestead, Parsons will also compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300 driving for Alpha Prime Racing immediately following the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200.

Parsons will make his fourth Xfinity Series start in Homestead aboard the No. 45 Clear Cryptos Chevrolet Camaro.

Stefan Parsons Truck Series Stats: From 2018 to 2022, Parsons has six starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, highlighted by a career-best 17th-place finish at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in August 2018 driving the No. 15 Chevrolet Silverado for Premium Motorsports.

In addition to Premium Motorsports, Parsons also has also made Truck Series starts for MAKE Motorsports, CMI Motorsports, Glory 2 God (G2G) Racing and this weekend for Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports.

Stefan Parsons Truck Series Homestead-Miami Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s penultimate Truck Series race of the season will mark Parsons’ inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at the 1.5-mile race track nestled in Homestead, Florida.

Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway | Chevrolet Silverado 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, iRacing standout Parker Retzlaff made his Truck Series debut at the monstrous 2.66-mile superspeedway.

After qualifying for the race on speed in the 29th position, Retzlaff stayed out of trouble, gained priceless superspeedway experience and drafted to a respectable 16th-place finish in his No. 02 FunkAway Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Parsons as crew chief of the RANDCO Industries Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Andrew Abbott.

He will crew chief his 102nd NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon.

In his previous 101 races, he has one pole, two top-five and seven top-10 finishes

to his resume.

This weekend marks his fourth race as crew chief at Homestead.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Stefan Parsons, please visit stefanparsons.com, like him on Facebook (Stefan Parsons Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@stefan_parsons) and Twitter (@StefanParsons98).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Stefan Parsons Pre-Race Quote:

On Homestead-Miami Speedway: “I am really excited to get back behind the wheel with Young’s Motorsports this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“We had a good run at Nashville and I can’t wait to pick back up where we left off with our No. 20 RANDCO Industries Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST on Saturday afternoon.”

Race Information:

The Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 (134 laps | 201 miles) is the 22nd of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. The 36-truck field will take the green flag on Saturday, October 22, shortly after 1:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).