Southwest Trek to Austin Trans Am for LTK and Sheehan After Improved Result at Virginia

Austin, TEXAS – October 27, 2022 – New Hampshire’s driver Tom Sheehan will head to Austin for the season closing event with the TA2 class on the back of an improved performance the last day at Virginia International Raceway. Tom and the dedicated team prompted a change of heart and instead of finishing his season early, the LTK team and Sheehan are heading down to Circuit of The Americas in Texas for the season finale.

Behind the scenes Tom and the LTK Insulation Technologies Damon Racing Team have been working incredibly hard and the competition level in the class is second-to-none. Progress has been very steady, but Tom is in for the long haul. Having climbed an impressive 13 spots in the race at Virginia was a result of talent and smart driving.

COTA is unforgiving with spectacular sweeping bends and long very fast straights. It is extremely hard on both car and driver, having been designed primarily for single seater race cars. The Mike Cope Racing Cars are well prepared and are surely up for the challenge that awaits in Austin.

“I had fun in Virginia, I spent time around top level guys in my tent and CD Racing. It was a great team effort, all-around. I had fun on the broadcast with Adam and Jonathan, good times.”

Qualifying for the TA2 drivers begins at 4:40pm on Saturday, November 5 and is conducted in two groups. The race is at 11:40am on Saturday, November 6.

Circuit of The Americas is a grade 1 FIA-specification 3.427-mile motor racing track and the current home of the Formula One United States Grand Prix. The spectator experience at any TA2 event is like no other motorsport. The paddock area is always open to spectators, offering an up-close level of access to cars and drivers. Attendees can check out the garages and see vintage race cars. Up on top of the stadium section, the Trans Am paddock Trans Am cars. Race-goers will see why Trans Am is the greatest show in racing. Found within The SVRA speed tour, the most friendly and knowledgeable groups of people in the car world.

The Trans Am Racing at COTA is billed as the Mission Foods Austin Speed Tour, with the muscle car racing sharing the stage with the 2022 US Vintage National Championships.

Fans can buy tickets here: https://speedtour.net/st/?lib=product&pid=647&cat=16

Those unable to attend can keep up with all the action by downloading the new Trans Am App. Watch the race events live from the Google PlayStore or Apple. There will also be TV Coverage on CBS Sports. Check local listings for details.

Keep up with Trans Am driver Tom Sheehan on social media – Facebook page is Damon Racing; Instagram is TomSheehanTA97 and follow @TomTA2_97.

For more information on LTK Insulation Technologies please visit the website online at https://ltkinsulationtechnologies.com/

About LTK Insulation Technologies:

Putting LTK insulation jackets & covers to work on your project saves your firm real money and time. The LTK Insulation products are so fast and easy. Installation is as fast as identification. Our carefully designed products line allows; fast, sure fit, 100% clean, no tool installation. Product designed for; balance valves, control valves, flex hoses, in line specialties, couplings, quick connects, unions, zone pumps. Your imagination is the only limit….GOLTK!