DGR ARCA Menards Series West Advance: Phoenix Raceway

Friday, November 4th
Track: Phoenix Raceway, one-mile paved tri-oval
Race: 11 of 11
Event: Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 (100 laps, 100 miles)
Schedule
Thursday, November 3rd
Practice/Qualifying: 6:30 p.m. ET
Friday, November 4th
Race: 11:30 a.m. ET (FloRacing)
Taylor Gray, No. 71 Ford Mustang
- Following a breakout year in the ARCA Menards and ARCA East seasons, Taylor Gray will conclude his portion of the ARCA West schedule Friday afternoon.
- Gray is coming off a dominant ARCA West performance at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where he earned the pole and led 157 laps en route to his second ARCA West win in as many chances in 2022.
- The 17-year-old pilot now holds five wins in ARCA West competition, having scored a win in every season he has been old enough to compete.
- With Gray’s usual number being claimed on the West circuit already, he will utilize the No. 71 for the final event of the 2022 season before transitioning to the NASCAR Truck Series full-time in 2023.
Andrés Pérez de Lara, No. 51 Empereon Constar Latam Mustang
- Andrés Pérez de Lara will make his final start in the No. 51 at Phoenix Raceway for David Gilliland Racing in 2022.
- The Mexico City native has enjoyed a smooth transition to ARCA competition, finishing seventh in his debut at Bristol Motor Speedway while claiming a runner-up finish at the Las Vegas Bullring two weeks ago.
- Pérez de Lara is a part of the 2022 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Class and will participate at the Drive for Diversity Combine in 2023.
- Crew Chief Derek Smith will call the shots for the Empereon Constar Mustang. Smith, a former winner at Phoenix Raceway with driver David Gilliland in 2020, is a veteran of the ARCA Menards Series — collecting over 30 races to his credit between all three ARCA divisions.