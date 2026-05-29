Tri-City Raceway to Honor Fallen Home Track Hero in ARCA Menards West NAPA Auto Parts Greg Biffle Memorial 150 on June 6

TEMPERANCE, Mich. – (May 29, 2026) – Tri-City Raceway, in West Richland, Washington, will honor one of its own next Saturday in the ARCA Menards West NAPA Auto Parts Greg Biffle Memorial 150.

Biffle was a two-time Tri-City Raceway champion before moving into NASCAR national series competition where he would eventually become the 2000 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion, the 2002 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series champion, and a 19-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner. Retired from full-time competition, Biffle returned to his roots in 2024 and 2025, racing in the ARCA Menards West race at his home track. He finished third in 2024 and fourth in 2025, thrilling the thousands of fans who came out to see Biffle take on the tricky half-mile tri-oval.

Greg Biffle takes a photo with fans at the 2025 ARCA Menards Series West race at Tri-City Raceway (Brian Hayes/ARCA Photo)

Biffle, along with his wife Cristina, their children Emma and Rider, pilot Dennis Dutton and his son Jack, and Craig Wadsworth all perished in a plane crash in Statesville, North Carolina last December.

“Greg came into the ARCA booth at the Performance Racing Industry trade show in December of 2023 just to say hello and asked how the schedules were coming together for 2024,” said ARCA communications manager and ARCA Menards West play-by-play caller Charles Krall. “I told him the West series was going back to Tri-City for the first time in many years and his eyebrows raised up immediately. He said he really wanted to run that race.

“Sometimes you don’t know if someone is serious or just being polite, and with someone who won 19 times in the Cup Series you could understand if he was just being polite. But he called me at the office a week later to start trying to find teams to talk to. He landed with Joe Farre’s Sigma Performance Services team and they were strong both times they raced together at Tri-City.”

Biffle, known off the track for his humanitarian efforts, was never one to take the support of his fans for granted.

“We had an on-track autograph session scheduled right before the race in 2024, and Greg’s line was so long there was no way he would get to everyone in the time we had allocated,” said Tri-City Raceway marketing director Laci Tolar. “Greg called us over and said he would stay after the race to make sure everyone who was waiting in line would have a chance to see him, get an autograph, or get a picture with him.

“He went on to do really great things in NASCAR, but he never forgot where he came from. His fans were his people and we really enjoyed every moment we had with him over the last couple of years. It still doesn’t seem real that he won’t be here racing and visiting with his fans.”

The track will honor Biffle during pre-race activities leading into the night’s 150-lap main event; fans will be encouraged to sign a memorial banner that will be gifted to the Biffle family, many of whom will be in attendance.

The NAPA Auto Parts Greg Biffle Memorial 150 at Tri-City Raceway is scheduled for Saturday, June 6. ARCA Menards West practice is scheduled for 2:45 pm PT, followed by Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Qualifying at 4:45 pm ET. A 50-minute on-track autograph session is scheduled at 6:35 with the NAPA Auto Parts Greg Biffle Memorial 150 to follow at 8:00 pm PT. The race will be streamed live on FloRacing and live timing & scoring data will be available on ARCARacing.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly Twitter).

Tickets for the ARCA Menards Series West NAPA Auto Parts Greg Biffle Memorial 150 are available at tricityraceway.com.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com , or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing ) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing ).

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