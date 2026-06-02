Dystany Spurlock Returns to ARCA Competition After Making NASCAR History

Following her Truck Series debut, Spurlock looks to continue pressing forward in Friday’s Henry Ford Health 200 at Michigan International Speedway.

BROOKLYN, Mich. — After making history in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series last month, Dystany Spurlock is back behind the wheel.

Spurlock returns to the ARCA Menards Series this Friday at Michigan International Speedway looking to build on a season full of milestones, including a seventh-place finish in her ARCA East debut at Hickory Motor Speedway and a convincing top-10 in her first ARCA national series start at Kansas Speedway.

While her Truck Series breakthrough at Dover made her the first Black woman to compete in one of NASCAR’s three national touring series, an incident on lap 37 ended the day early for Spurlock and the MBM Motorsports/Garage 66 team.

Still, the weekend was about more than where she finished.

“I enjoyed learning the difference between how the stock car drives and the truck,” Spurlock said. “Even though my day was cut short, I gained valuable experience that will help me in the future.”

The Truck Series race cemented Spurlock’s place in the NASCAR history books, but her attention now shifts back to an ARCA platform where she’s delivered multiple standout performances this season.

Among the highlights was a 10th-place finish at Kansas in a field that included several series veterans. Perhaps most impressive was a late-race save after contact from behind sent her car sideways at speed. Showing remarkable control, she stayed off the wall, regained her position, and went on to earn the Reese’s Sweet Move of the Race. The result, and how she got there, helped validate the progress being made by Spurlock and her team.

“Kansas is a beautiful facility,” she said, “and having a top-10 finish there is something I will always cherish. But this early in my career, every race is an opportunity to learn and improve.”

Now comes Michigan and another chance to put together a strong run in the Henry Ford Health 200.

The two-mile D-shaped oval presents unique challenges. Unlike Daytona and Talladega, drivers won’t have restrictor plates to keep speeds in check. Along with managing the draft, Spurlock and the No. 66 Foxxtecca Chevrolet team will need to maintain momentum through the corners and balance tire wear to stay with the leaders. It’s a tough test for veterans and newcomers alike, and success will hinge on precision, consistency, patience, and a car capable of going the distance.

Spurlock is prepared for the assignment. As she readies for another start in one of stock car racing’s top development series, she and the team remain focused on steady progress and gaining confidence with every lap.

“Michigan is another opportunity to push my limits and learn,” Spurlock added. “I’ve been studying film and racing on the sim to put myself in the best position to succeed. Now it’s time to apply it on the track.”

Fans can follow her historic 2026 campaign through the Foxxtecca-produced docuseries Driven by Dystany: The Road to NASCAR. Each episode features behind-the-scenes access and exclusive footage of Spurlock’s journey and what it takes to break into NASCAR’s highest levels.

Based in Detroit and co-founded by Chris Harris and Kellie Crawford, Foxxtecca is an experiential media and events company operating at the intersection of mobility, culture, and technology. It connects the automotive industry with new and diverse audiences through storytelling, education, and live experiences.

The Henry Ford Health 200 at Michigan International Speedway is scheduled for Friday, June 5, at 5 p.m. ET. It will air live on FS2 with streaming on the Fox Sports App. Radio coverage will be provided by MRN/SiriusXM Radio.

ABOUT FOXXTECCA

Foxxtecca is a Detroit-based experiential events and media company operating at the intersection of mobility, culture, and technology. Co-founded by Chris Harris and Kellie Crawford, Foxxtecca amplifies underrepresented voices in the mobility and technology industries through motorsports, education, and culturally driven experiences.