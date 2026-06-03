NASCAR at Michigan Weekend Schedule

NASCAR travels to Michigan International Speedway this weekend. The ARCA Menards Series headlines the weekend activities on Friday. Saturday evening, the spotlight is on the Craftsman Truck Series. The Cup Series takes center stage Sunday afternoon with the FireKeepers Casino 400.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series is off this weekend but returns to competition at Pocono Raceway on Saturday, June 13.

Notes:

Chase Briscoe is the defending pole winner.

Denny Hamlin is the defending Cup Series race winner. He also leads all active Cup Series drivers in starts at Michigan with 35.

Joey Logano leads all active Cup Series drivers in poles at Michigan with four (2013, 2016 sweep, 2019).

Kyle Larson’s first Cup Series win was at Michigan on August 28, 2016.

Active Drivers with Cup Series wins at Michigan:

Denny Hamlin (2025, 2011, 2010)

Joey Logano (2019,2016,2023)

Kyle Larson (2017 sweep, 2016)

Tyler Reddick (2024)

Chris Buescher (2023)

Ryan Blaney (2021)

Friday, June 5

2 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice

3:15 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying

5 p.m.: ARCA Henry Ford Health 200

100 laps = 200 miles

FS2/MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, June 6

9:30 a.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Practice – FOX One

10:35 a.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying – FOX One

1:30 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series DQS Solutions & Staffing 250

Stages end on laps 30/60/125 = 200 miles

FOX One/FS1/SiriusXM

Post Race: NASCAR Press Pass

5 p.m.: Cup Series Practice

Prime/MRN/SiriusXM

6:10 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying

Prime/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, June 7

3 p.m.: Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400

Stages end on laps 45/120/200 = 400 miles

Prime/MRN/HBO Max/SiriusXM

Post-Race: NASCAR Press Pass

*All times are Eastern.