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BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN - JUNE 08: Chase Briscoe, driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, leads the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 08, 2025 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
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NASCAR at Michigan Weekend Schedule

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read

NASCAR travels to Michigan International Speedway this weekend. The ARCA Menards Series headlines the weekend activities on Friday. Saturday evening, the spotlight is on the Craftsman Truck Series. The Cup Series takes center stage Sunday afternoon with the FireKeepers Casino 400.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series is off this weekend but returns to competition at Pocono Raceway on Saturday, June 13.

Notes:

Chase Briscoe is the defending pole winner.

Denny Hamlin is the defending Cup Series race winner. He also leads all active Cup Series drivers in starts at Michigan with 35.

Joey Logano leads all active Cup Series drivers in poles at Michigan with four (2013, 2016 sweep, 2019).

Kyle Larson’s first Cup Series win was at Michigan on August 28, 2016.

Active Drivers with Cup Series wins at Michigan:
Denny Hamlin (2025, 2011, 2010)
Joey Logano (2019,2016,2023)
Kyle Larson (2017 sweep, 2016)
Tyler Reddick (2024)
Chris Buescher (2023)
Ryan Blaney (2021)

Friday, June 5

2 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice
3:15 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying
5 p.m.: ARCA Henry Ford Health 200
100 laps = 200 miles
FS2/MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, June 6

9:30 a.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Practice – FOX One
10:35 a.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying – FOX One
1:30 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series DQS Solutions & Staffing 250
Stages end on laps 30/60/125 = 200 miles
FOX One/FS1/SiriusXM
Post Race: NASCAR Press Pass
5 p.m.: Cup Series Practice
Prime/MRN/SiriusXM

6:10 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying
Prime/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, June 7

3 p.m.: Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
Stages end on laps 45/120/200 = 400 miles
Prime/MRN/HBO Max/SiriusXM
Post-Race: NASCAR Press Pass

*All times are Eastern.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
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