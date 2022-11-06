Davenport Reigns In Spectacular World Of Outlaws World Finals Finale

Ten-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars champion Donny Schatz conquered The Dirt Track at Charlotte for the 14th time in Saturday’s finale of the World of Outlaws World Finals; Mat Williamson (Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds) and Jonathan Davenport (World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models) also scored feature wins

Brad Sweet (World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars), Matt Sheppard (Super DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds) and Dennis Erb Jr. (World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models) were presented with series championships on Saturday

CONCORD, N.C. (Nov. 5, 2022) – Jonathan Davenport didn’t wear a cape in Saturday’s World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models feature at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, but the driver known as “Superman” put on a performance befitting a superhero.

Davenport captured the World of Outlaws World Finals nightcap on Saturday, but he had to do it from the outside of the fourth row – and against some tough competition.

Hudson O’Neal moved past polesitter Shane Clanton early in the 50-lap feature and engaged in a spirited battle with Chris Madden, before a caution for Kyle Strickler’s stricken car on Lap 20 bunched up the field. Davenport had already moved up to fourth, and wasted little time in overtaking Dennis Erb Jr., the series champion, for third.

Davenport cleared Madden soon after and, after a crossover move in Turn 1 on O’Neal, took the lead and held it when the checkered flag flew. The win marked Davenport’s fifth in 11 Outlaw Late Model starts this season.

“We brought out the oldest car we’ve got,” Davenport said. “This thing’s been beat up and down all over the country, but whenever we break it out, time and time again, it performs. I’m a little out of breath. I haven’t raced the top (groove) for that long in a while.

“Thanks to all these great fans for coming out. I’m glad we could put on a hell of a show.”

Madden finished second ahead of Erb, Tim McCreadie and Dale McDowell. Clanton, McDowell, Madden, Jimmy Owens, O’Neal and Erb won heats.

As Brad Sweet celebrated his fourth World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars title on Saturday, Donny Schatz ended his World Finals in a familiar place: victory lane.

Schatz scored his 14th victory at The Dirt Track, his 307th career win and his second triumph in as many nights, taking the lead away from Sweet on Lap 11 of the 30-lap feature and never looking back. Schatz entered Charlotte hoping to play spoiler as much as possible, and left with two trophies in three nights of racing.

The Tony Stewart Racing driver wasn’t challenged on a restart with one lap to go after Cale Thomas blew a right-rear tire, cruising to victory ahead of Giovanni Scelzi and Sheldon Haudenschild.

“It’s just incredible what these crew guys have done the last few weeks,” Schatz said. “The results hadn’t really shown it (until this weekend) but they’ve been digging. We’ve got a lot of our partners and sponsors here, so it’s good to see them and to see such a great crowd.

“We’ll do our best to see if we can’t continue this through the winter and start off next season able to race for a championship. Congrats to Brad and his team. I know what it’s like to be in his position coming right down to it and it’s a great feeling of satisfaction to win it. Congrats to those guys, but we’re gonna make it hard on them next year. At least we got rid of that No. 13 win pretty quickly. Now, we don’t have to worry about any superstitions.”

Carson Macedo and Sweet completed the top five. Sweet, Macedo, Donny Schatz and David Gravel won heats.

Mat Williamson’s second win in three days punctuated a Canadian sweep of Super DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds features at World Finals.

Pole winner Erick Rudolph paced the field for the first 15 laps of the 40-lap feature. Max McLaughlin slid by Rudolph and held the point for much of the race, but a spate of late cautions bunched up the field and presented Williamson with a clear pathway to victory.

Williamson, who won Thursday’s Big-Block Modified feature, cleared McLaughin for the lead in Turn 4 after a restart – but a caution before the field crossed the line put McLaughlin back in front.

His advantage was short-lived, however, as Williamson passed McLaughlin and sped to victory, with McLaughlin second and Demetrios Drellos third.

“I’ve got to thank Demetrios for that one,” Wiliamson said. “He showed me where to be there, and then the caution came out, thank God. I didn’t think I was going to get Max. He slid up on me a little and I had to check up and I was thinking I could throw a slider in Turns 3 and 4.

“Those cautions probably cost him the race, so I can’t really complain about them. He had a good car and I don’t think I was going to get him without those. Luckily, I threw a hail mary there and was able to get by him.”

Anthony Perrego and Alex Payne rounded out the top five. Series champion Matt Sheppard pulled off the track and out of the race early for the second night in succession. Sheppard’s Friday-night feature ended when he retired from the lead, while Saturday’s saw Sheppard pull off the track from the top five. He finished 26th.

Drellos, Billy Decker, Peter Britten and Williamson won heats. Canadian Mathiew Desjardins won Friday’s feature, but ended Saturday in 18th.

Unofficial World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars Results (30 Laps):

Donny Schatz; 2. Giovanni Scelzi; 3. Sheldon Haudenschild; 4. Carson Macedo; 5. Brad Sweet; 6. Rico Abreu; 7. Brent Marks; 8. Spencer Bayston; 9. Anthony Macri; 10. Lance Dewease; 11. David Gravel; 12. Logan Schuchart; 13. James McFadden; 14. Buddy Kofoid; 15. Sye Lynch; 16. Tyler Courtney; 17. Cory Eliason; 18. Brock Zearfoss; 19. Kasey Kahne; 20. Robbie Price; 21. Kraig Kinser; 22. Cale Thomas; 23. Jacob Allen; 24. Bill Rose; 25. Noah Gass; 26. Cole Macedo; 27. Justin Peck.

Unofficial DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds Results (40 Laps):

Mat Williamson; 2. Max McLaughlin; 3. Demetrios Drellos; 4. Anthony Perrego; 5. Alex Payne; 6. Billy Decker; 7. Jack Lehner; 8. Tyler Thompson; 9. Tim Fuller; 10. Adam Pierson; 11. Tim Sears Jr.; 12. Alex Yankowski; 13. Rocky Warner; 14. Jimmy Phelps; 15. Marc Johnson; 16. Justin Haers; 17. Peter Britten; 18. Mathiew Desjardins; 19. Louden Reimert; 20. Darren Smith; 21. Yan Bussiere; 22. Jeff Taylor; 23. Paul St. Sauveur; 24. Erick Rudolph; 25. Kevin Root; 26. Matt Sheppard; 27. Larry Wight; 28; Keith Flach; 29. C.G. Morey; 30. Marcus Dinkins.

Unofficial World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models Results (50 Laps):

Jonathan Davenport; 2. Chris Madden; 3. Dennis Erb Jr. 4; Tim McCreadie; 5. Dale McDowell. 6. Ricky Weiss; 7. Shane Clanton; 8. Hudson O’Neal; 9. Jimmy Owens; 10. Tyler Erb; 11. Brandon Overton; 12. Ross Robinson; 13. Daulton Wilson; 14. Ryan Gustin; 15. Max Blair; 16. Scott Bloomquist; 17. Chris Ferguson; 18. Carson Ferguson; 19. Mason Ziegler; 20. Gordy Gundaker; 21. Tanner English; 22. Brent Larson; 23. Parker Martin; 24. Josh Richards; 25. Kyle Strickler; 26. Trent Ivey; 27. Boom Briggs.

