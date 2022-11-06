Petty GMS Race Recap: Phoenix Raceway II

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 32nd

FINISH: 26th

POINTS: 29th

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “We rebounded there at the end, our Petty GMS team was able to get the car a little bit better towards the end of the race. I’d say it was a decent end to the year. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to drive the No. 42 Chevy this season, we had a lot of memories made this season and I had a lot of fun behind the wheel. Thank you to Maury Gallagher, Richard Petty, the fans, and all of our partners. Onto what’s next for me.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 30th

FINISH: 14th

POINTS: 18th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “A good day for our FOCUSfactor team in Phoenix as we closed out the 2022 season. We kept improving and were able to get a solid top-15 finish. It’s good momentum for us as we head in to the off season. We’ll get to work and be ready for next season. Was we close out the last race weekend, my thoughts and prayers are with Coach, Pat, Heather, Ty, Case, Jett, Elle and all the Gibbs family and JGR family with the tragic news of Coy’s passing.”

ABOUT PETTY GMS:

Petty GMS competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, operating the No. 42 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet for Erik Jones. Founded in December 2021, Maury Gallagher, championship team owner of GMS Racing, purchased a majority interest of Richard Petty Motorsports. Inaugural NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, known as “The King,” remains a key stakeholder of the organization. For more information, please visit www.pettygms.com.

