THE DUMOULIN COMPETITION “RACE AGAINST CANCER” 2022 CAMPAIGN EXCEEDS EXPECTATIONS: $ 116,041 OVER SEVEN SEASONS

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin reports on his 2022 season

Trois-Rivieres, (Quebec, Canada), November 24, 2022. When Dumoulin Competition launched the seventh season of the “Race Against Cancer” fundraiser, the team did not expect that all records would be broken in 2022. Our goal was to reach $ 100,000 in total donations to the “Quebec Cancer Foundation”. The call to action was answered by people, companies and organizations who have believed in our program from the beginning, and we raised a record amount of $ 24 144 for the year, for a grand total of $ 116,041 over the seven seasons (2016-2022).

We are eminently grateful to all of you…

“An impressive amount has been raised over the years, a great achievement for all who contributed. When we first got involved, we had no idea that it would grow to this size and that so many people would join us in our cause. To see that all of us working towards a common goal, with donations of all kinds, have exceeded our goal. Thank you all for your generosity. Again, this year, our team has lost friends, Jean Beauchesne and Claudette Renaud. Others are currently facing cancer, like Bernard Pilon, another member of our team. We know intimately how difficult it is to live through those losses! These people and their loved ones all need support to live with this monstrous disease,” according to Jean-Francois and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin.

Luce Girard (Director, Regional Centre and Hosting for the Mauricie) underlined the generosity of Dumoulin Competition and of those who join the movement each year. “Once again, the Dumoulin brothers and their group of friends and volunteers have shown immense generosity. Over the past 7 years, their commitment, creativity and involvement have raised over $110,000 for Quebecers affected by cancer. Thanks to their contribution, the Quebec Cancer Foundation continues its mission to offer support, care and comforting to thousands of people and their loved ones whose lives are affected by cancer.”

2022 activities as part of the “Grand défoulement à ma façon” accomplished by Dumoulin Competition’s “Race Against Cancer” campaign.

Individual donations were made, either directly on the platform or by signing the trunk lids of Jean-François and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin’s cars at races and promotional events. Organized fundraising activities also took place in parallel:

On March 24, the seventh (7th) edition of “The Race Against Cancer” was launched during a Cocktail Hour meeting, organized by Guy Brousseau, a long-time friend of the Dumoulin family, at Les Contrebandiers restaurant in Trois-Rivieres. A total of $ 3,200 was raised.

The employees of Groupe Somavrac have been raising funds since 2016. This year, they contributed $ 5,000 to the cause.

“Contributing in our own way to the Dumoulin ‘Race against cancer’ for the past seven years is our way to honour all the Groupe Sovramac employees who have been touched by cancer in one way or another over the years. The owners and our whole team are aware of the cause, and they know that every dollar donated can make a difference to the Foundation,” according to Groupe Somavrac employees.

A partnership was developed with K-DOGS to provide meals in the centre of the track at Edmonton International Raceway on July 23. K-DOGS generously provided meals in exchange for a donation. NASCAR Pinty’s Series teams and track employees participated, raising a total of $ 2,200.

On August 23, Dumoulin Competition threw the ceremonial first pitch at an “Aigles de Trois-Rivières” baseball game, and the team raised $ 820 from the fans.

On October 15, the third edition of the “La Classique des 6 heures de Silverstone”, a virtual enduro organized by Sylvain Bernier and his partners was run. Twenty-five teams, totalling 60 drivers, took to the virtual Silverstone track. The event was a success beyond all expectations, with participants, partners and spectators raising a total of $ 4,500.

“The race has grown as an event to a level we didn’t expect at all. The bar was set high, and we reached our goals working together. It’s incredible! I would like to acknowledge the contribution of Bruno Pichette who helped us with the videos and photos. Thank you all for your contribution and see you in the fall of 2023 for a fourth edition of the Enduro to benefit the ‘Race against cancer’,” explains Sylvain Bernier, founder and owner of Sly Sim Racing.

LOUIS-PHILIPPE DUMOULIN REVIEWS HIS 2022 RACING SAISON

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin and the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare team have a positive feeling about their 2022 season, given the challenges they faced over the season: a new Crew Chief, and racing in two tracks for the first time without information on the track layout and appropriate set-ups.

“The 2022 season did not live up to our expectations, particularly in relation to a series of events coupled with incidents sometimes beyond our control. We performed well on the track: consistently in the lead pack, fastest lap, pole position and podium finishes. The winning potential of the WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare team was and will always be there. When we face this type of season together, it serves to remind us of how competitive the NASCAR Pinty’s Series is and makes us appreciate the value and recognition for the championships we have won over the years. See you in 2023!” said three-time series champion Louis-Philippe Dumoulin.

Many Thanks to each one of you!

Allow us to once again to express the team’s gratitude towards our partners, family, friends, team members and their families, as well as all the supporters and media who keep encouraging us and believing in our dreams and our goals. We are convinced that we will come back stronger in 2023, with new projects, because like all of you, our motto “Passion – Performance – Partnerships” drives us every day.

Please continue to follow us on social media. We love to hear from you!

Passion – Performance – Partnerships

« THE RACE AGAINST CANCER » CONTINUES until December 31, 2022

DO YOU WISH TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION?

Here is how to make your contribution:

Click on this link: “The race against cancer” Clic on “Donnez à ce défoulement” (Blue arrow on the illustration) Complete the information

One in two Quebecers will face cancer. We are here to support them

About the Quebec Cancer Foundation

For 40 years, the Quebec Cancer Foundation has used the funds raised to provide daily support to thousands of Quebecers living with cancer and their loved ones. It offers physical well-being programs and psychological support through its regional centres in Montreal, Quebec City, Sherbrooke, Gatineau, Trois-Rivières and Lévis, in addition to having the largest network of shelters in the province. It also offers adapted assistance to young people aged 15 to 39 affected by cancer through its Programme à Félix. Finally, through its Cancer Info Services, the Foundation offers listening, answers and comfort throughout Quebec.

Info-cancer services: 1 800 363-0063 | cancerquebec.com | Facebook : fqcancer

Proud to be certified “Engagement qualité”

About Dumoulin Competition’s Partners

WeatherTech designs, develops and produces high quality, digitally custom fit automotive accessories, including FloorLiners, All-Weather Floor Mats, Cargo Liners, TechLiners and No-Drill Mudflaps. Engineers use the newest technology available to measure the geometric complexity of the vehicle ensuring a constantly perfect fit. WeatherTech… Where Technology and All Weather Protection meet! (weathertech.ca).

Groupe Bellemare is a 3rd generation family business that has been serving clients since 1959. Today, the company has more than 500 employees and provides them with an innovative work environment facilitating work-family balance and a healthy and safe quality of life. With over a half century of experience and its sustained R&D efforts, the Company offers high-quality products and services in areas as diverse as concrete, abrasives and minerals, dimensional load transportation, and recycling. Groupe Bellemare is also very involved in its industry and attaches great importance to its social and environmental role as a member of the business community. Groupe Bellemare makes a positive contribution to the quality of life of citizens in the communities it serves by supporting numerous social causes and promoting local purchasing through its responsible procurement practices (groupebellemare.com).

Trois-Rivières Mitsubishi is proud to be one of the first Mitsubishi dealers in Canada (opening in 2002). The commitment from Mitsubishi is defined by the quality, reliability and durability of its vehicles, notably with their 10-year warranty, the best in the industry! Pride, integrity and respect are the values of the Trois-Rivières Mitsubishi team (troisrivieresmitsubishi.ca).

Bernier Crepeau Chrysler Fiat: With 25 years of experience, the family business has built an enviable reputation in the field of vehicle acquisition. If the future of this company is linked to the loyalty of its customers, it is also held by the reliability and strong communication of its team. This team is at your disposal, ready to listen to you, to hear you. Passion, care, and determination. A team willing to go the extra mile, with its ears wide open (berniercrepeau.com).

Groupe Somavrac: Since 1963, Groupe Somavrac, with its multidisciplinary, qualified and efficient team, has been offering innovative and customized solutions for bulk product management and logistics projects. As a strategic partner to manufacturing companies, Groupe Somavrac offers highly specialized services in stevedoring, handling and transformation, warehousing, transportation and distribution of chemical products. The company has activities in the ports of Trois-Rivières, Bécancour, Saguenay, Ste-Catherine, Sept-Îles and Port-Cartier. In addition, its operations cover all of Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States (groupeomavrac.com).