Treffert Continues to Trounce as Official Competition Gets Underway Thursday at the HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour and HSR Sebring Historics

Todd Treffert Extends Sebring International Raceway Win Streak with Eighth-Straight B.R.M. Endurance Challenge Victory and Fourth HSR Classic RS Cup Win in Speedconcepts 1974 No. 14 Porsche 911 IROC Prepared by the 901 Shop

John Deford Captures B.R.M. Vintage-Class Honors in his 1970 No. 57 Porsche 914/6 prepared by the 901 Shop

Vincent Barletta HSR Stoner Car Care Global GT Race Winner in the Turner Motorsport 2016 No. 96 BMW M6 GT3

SEBRING, Florida (December 1, 2021) – A trio of back-to-back Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) feature races kicked-off the competition schedule Thursday at Sebring International Raceway for the HSR Sebring Historics and this weekend’s seventh running of HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour, Pistons and Props, presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network.

Continuing his incredible reign over the competition at Sebring was Todd Treffert who scored a pair of convincing feature race wins in his Speedconcepts 1974 No. 14 Porsche 911 IROC prepared by the 901 Shop.

Treffert secured both the overall and GT Classic (GTC) victories in the B.R.M. Endurance Challenge race and then closed out the day’s schedule with a dominant win in the HSR Classic RS Cup race.

Combined with this year’s season-opening HSR Spring Fling, Treffert has amassed a run of eight-straight overall B.R.M. Endurance Challenge victories at Sebring the last few years. The Classic RS Cup win Thursday was also his fourth victory at the Sebring Historics in the all-Porsche series for 1970’s era 911 RS/RSR and IROC models.

Yves Scemama finished second to Treffert in both the B.R.M. and RS Cup races in his 1974 No. 152 Porsche 911 IROC prepared by Heritage Motorsports. Scemama also crossed the finish line second overall in the B.R.M. race in addition to GTC-class runner-up honors.

Dean DeSantis and Josh Tuggle co-drove to third overall and in GTC in the Heritage Motorsports 1969 No. 133 Porsche 911 RSR while David Agretelis completed the RS Cup top-three in his 901 Shop 1978 No. 192 Porsche 911 SC.

John Deford captured B.R.M. Vintage-class honors in his always competitive 1970 No. 57 Porsche 914/6 prepared by the 901 Shop and – for the second-straight year at the Sebring Historics – an overall sixth-place finish.

Deford was joined on the Vintage podium by the duo of “Rob Banks” and “Andy Gottaway” who finished second in the pristinely prepared RW Racing 1968 No. 25 Chevron B8. Third in Vintage went to the 1986 No. 114 Porsche 944 Turbo of George Kovakas. The always fast 951-model Turbo Porsche is prepared solely by Kovakas and his brother David Kovakas.

Thursday’s other feature race winner was Vincent Barletta who topped a fast field of 20 recently retired GT cars in the HSR Stoner Car Care Global GT race that saw three different manufacturers represented on the podium. Barletta took the victory in his Turner Motorsport 2016 No. 96 BMW M6 GT3 ahead of second-place finisher Bob Neapole in his 2016 RBN Motorsports with Cosmo-Sport No. 67 Porsche 991 GT3R prepared by Hudson Historics.

Third in the Stoner Car Care sprint went to Victor Spivak in the Guardian Angel Motorsports 2016 No. 76 Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo.

Friday’s on-track HSR highlights at Sebring include the year-end one-hour HSR B.R.M. Historic/Prototype and GT Modern (GTM) Enduro at 10 a.m. EST, the first rounds of the season-ending HSR WeatherTech Sprint races in the afternoon and the season-ending Sasco Sports International/American Challenge race at Noon EST.

Another Friday feature is the Vintage Plane Arrival and parade at 4:30 p.m. EST to the Sebring International Raceway paddock where this year’s lineup of classic and WWII era planes will be on display through Sunday morning.

The major on-track part of the HSR Classic Sebring is the 12 Hours of Sebring tribute race that takes place Saturday and Sunday. It begins with a symbolic 12 hours of non-stop competition Saturday before all four competing Run Groups contest a final round of races Sunday morning to bring the Classic Sebring to a close.

Detailed event information for the Classic Sebring 12 Hour and Sebring Historics, including weekend schedules and entry lists, is available at www.HSRRace.com.

Spectator tickets for the HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour are available exclusively at the Sebring International Raceway ticket office at the main building throughout the event. Learn more at www.HSRtickets.com.

About HSR: Now an International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) property, Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) was formed in the mid-1970s with an event at Road Atlanta. There was one goal then and it remains true today: to celebrate the race cars from the past. As a “time machine” of sights and sounds, HSR provides a venue for competitors and spectators alike to share in the wonderful history and excitement created by the cars that competed at race tracks around the world. HSR currently sanctions eight vintage and historic racing events at some of the world’s most renowned race tracks, including Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Sebring International Raceway, Daytona International Speedway and more. The complete schedule and full event information can be found on HSR’s website at www.HSRRace.com. Look for the HSR Channel on YouTube and follow HSR on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HSRrace/ and on Twitter and Instagram at @HSR_race. A dedicated website for the Classic 24 Hour at Daytona presented by IMSA is available at www.Classic24hour.com.