“SHUGAH” SHANE SEXTON GETS A THIRD-PLACE FINISH ON LAST WEEKEND OF THE SEASON AT PLACERVILLE

(Warner Springs, CA, December 1, 2022) Shane Sexton brought the curtain down on his 2022 racing season at the three-night Hangtown 100 at the Placerville Speedway. Driving for Brian Fonseca, whom he has teamed with for two victories in 2022, the 18-year-old driver had a third-place finish on the second night on the quarter-mile banked red clay Oval.

Night #1

A stellar field of 26 cars showed up for the race that was co-sanctioned by the California Lightning Sprint Car Series, and Northern California’s Bay Cities Racing Association. The affable 18-year-old got off to a good start when he recorded the fourth-fastest qualifying time with a sizzling lap of 13.751. That effort placed him in the first 8-lap heat race of the three-night affair. Fortunately, that heat result did not resonate on the entire weekend as Sexton started in the 5th place spot and ended up 7th. He followed the heat up by starting the 25-lap main in 10th in Fonseca’s #3F. He moved the car forward four spots and finished six.

Night #2

Sexton, who makes his home in Warner Springs, California, had another good qualifying effort on night number two. That time he recorded the fifth-fastest lap at 13.644. Things went much better for his heat race on the second night when he began in fifth and finished fourth in the quick 8-lapper. Not long thereafter, the driver who picked up preliminary main event wins at Washington’s Clay Cup and the Cal Cup at the Lemoore Speedway was fired up and ready for the main event. He started on the inside of the second row and 100 turns later, he crossed the finish line in third place. It was his 7th top-five finish of the 2022 season.

It was an impressive finish considering that the condition of the track for the main caught the team by surprise. “I did not think it was going to be this dry,” Sexton explained. “We probably could have went a little bit tighter. Hats off to my guys, Brian Fonseca, and my dad. They work their tails off throughout the night. We have had some success all around the country. We normally do not do the local stuff for Brian, but he called and asked if I wanted to drive it and I could not say no. Third place on the podium is not too bad.”

Night #3

Hopes were high for the Sexton/Fonseca duo in the final race of the year. Coming off the previous night’s podium finish combined with their success in big events this year, there were plenty of reasons to believe that the night was going to be special. Those expectations grew higher when Sexton started and finished second in his 12-lap qualifier. That put him on the outside of row two for the feature. However, this is no fairy tale and the main event did not have a happy ending. On lap six, Sexton tangled with another car in turn one. While it was not a heavy crash, the damage done was enough to knock him out of the race. He ended up with a very frustrating 18th-place finish.

While the 2022 campaign is done, the work is already underway for 2023. Sexton will be spending countless hours in the shop getting his family-owned GAS Chassis 410 sprint car ready to go at the season openers in late January. He plans to run the full season with USAC/CRA. He also hopes to see some time in Fonseca’s potent car in select events when his 410 racing schedule permits.

In addition to prepping the cars, the young driver is looking to have some corporate marketing partners join him for the year. If you are interested, please contact him via the information that follows: e-mail mailto::Shanesexton7@gmail.com or by phone at (619) 362-5921.

If you are looking to get into sprint car racing, you can use the same contact information to purchase or get information on a new GAS Chassis for the 2023 campaign.

Sexton would like to thank Brian Fonseca and Samantha Sproull for the opportunity to wheel their lightning sprint and he would like to thank their team sponsors for making it possible. They are the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians, Foothill Tractor & Heavy Equipment, KB Rod Benders, and MJK Auto Sales.

Sexton and the #74 team wish to extend their thanks to the following 2022 racing season partners. GAS Chassis, Key Brothers Racing, Nita Gatlin, Hugh Jorgan, Mike Pridgeon Racing Engines, AG Sandcars, Powder 1, Ron’s Tire and Brake, and Savage Racing.

Shane Sexton’s 2022 Results

January 27 Cocopah Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 14th A Main

January 28 Cocopah Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 21st A Main

January 29 Cocopah Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 11th A Main

March 26 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 14th A Main

April 22 Mohave Valley Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 12th A Main

April 29 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 22nd A Main

May 28 Central Missouri Speedway POWRi Lightning Sprint 2nd A Main

May 29 Central Missouri Speedway POWRi Lightning Sprint 14th A Main

July 14 Deming Speedway Clay Cup Lightning Sprint 5th A Main

July 15 Deming Speedway Clay Cup Lightning Sprint 1st A Main

July 16 Deming Speedway Clay Cup Lightning Sprint 21st A Main

August 6 Santa Maria Speedway California Lightning Sprints 3rd A Main

September 17 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 14th A Main

October 8 Mohave Valley Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 17th A Main

October 13 Lemoore Raceway California Cup 5th A Main

October 14 Lemoore Raceway California Cup 1st A Main

October 15 Lemoore Raceway California Cup 5th A Main

November 17 Placerville Speedway Hangtown 100 6th A Main

November 18 Placerville Speedway Hangtown 100 3rd A Main

November 19 Placerville Speedway Hangtown 100 18th A Main