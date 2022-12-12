DYER MOTORSPORTS 2022 SEASON WRAP UP

(Yucca Valley, CA, December 11, 2022) Dyer Motorsports concluded its 2022 season with races in the California Lightning Sprint Car Series at the Bakersfield and Placerville Speedways in November. The nine-month campaign saw four Dyer team drivers compete in 31 races in three different series.

Jeff Dyer led the Yucca Valley, California-based team with 29 appearances. Twenty of those came in the California Lightning Sprint Car Series. Six were in competition in the USAC/CRA 410 Series and three came with the POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints. In his 20 starts with the CLS, the California Highway Patrol Officer placed in the top ten 12 different times. Ten of those came when he finished in the top five. His best results of the season with the CLS were a quintuple of second-place results including four in a row from April 30th through May 21st. Likewise, his best finish in the SWLS was a second at Perris Auto Speedway in September. The longtime driver contested six USAC/CRA races on five different tracks with his best showing being a 13th at the Perris season opener on March 26th.

Dyer’s initial idea was to focus on the USAC series, but early season engine issues saw his plan switch to chasing the CLS title. When the final checkered of the year ended the campaign, he was fourth overall.

Fifteen-year-old Seth began the year racing Speedway Sprints at Wheel2Wheel Raceway in Victorville. However, after a practice session in a lightning sprint at the Bakersfield Speedway, it was determined that it was time for him to take another step up in his racing career and move up full-time to lightnings. Debuting at Bakersfield on June 11th, the teen contested 13 races. Ten of his races came with the CLS and three were in the SWLS. His best finishes were a pair of 10th-place results at the Ventura Raceway. The highlight of his season came when officials removed his rookie flag at Ventura on October 29th. For the first time, the youngster was allowed to start in the position he qualified in, and in his heat race, he promptly went out and led every inch of the way for his first-ever CLS win. That triumph was extremely popular not only with his own team but also with all the other teams in the pits as Seth has been a longtime friend to everyone in the series.

Phelan’s Cal Smith, who has raced for over 30 years, got in four races with Dyer Motorsports at the end of the campaign. A longtime friend of Dyer’s and a partner on his 410 sprint car team, the friendly driver got back in the cockpit near the end of the season and shook off years of rust with two top-10 finishes. They came on back-to-back nights at the Hangtown 100 at the Placerville Speedway in mid-November.

When work forced Jeff to miss a couple of races in October, Sydney, Australia’s J.D. Bentley stepped in. On October 21st and 22nd, he took part in the POWRi races at the Imperial Valley Raceway. The first night saw him sail to the victory in the main event. Twenty-four hours later he crossed the line in fifth.

2023 will have a different look for Dyer Motorsports. Instead of running full-time in a lightning sprint car, Jeff will be concentrating on running his 410 sprinter in the USAC/CRA Series. Also, he will spend more time mentoring Seth’s career. When his schedule permits, he will make periodic appearances with the CLS and the SWLS. Seth’s focus in 2023 will be on competing for the Rookie of the Year crown in the POWRi Series and making some appearances with the CLS.

Work is already underway on getting the cars in order for next season and on securing marketing partnerships. If you would Like to be a part of this fun, fast-rising team, please use the contact information at the top of this release to talk to Dyer Motorsports.

At this time, Jeff and every person at Dyer Motorsports would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy and Safe New Year.

Jeff raced in memory of his grandfather Glenn Sels throughout the 2022 season.

Jeff would like to thank the following for making the 2022 racing campaign possible in the #4 Lightning Sprint Car. Dependable Machine Inc., Haircuts By Susie, Jobu Racing, LBA Investigations, and Dyer Motorsports.

For the USAC/CRA #39 sprint car, Straight Time Stirrups, Dependable Machines Inc., Hair Cuts By Susie, Jobu Racing, Justice Brothers, and Specialty Fasteners helped put him on the track.

If you would like to be a part of Dyer Motorsports in 2022, call (760) 267-0298 or send an email to mailto:dyermotorsports4@gmail.com.

Jeff Dyer 2022 Results

3-5 Imperial Valley Raceway POWRi Southwest 13th A Main

3-25 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 4th A Main

3-26 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA 13th A Main

4-1 Keller Auto Speedway USAC/CRA 14th A Main

4-2 Thunderbowl Raceway USAC/CRA 23rd A Main

4-16 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 3rd A Main

4-23 Mohave Valley Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 14th B Main

4-30 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 2nd A Main 1

4-30 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 2nd A Main 2

5-14 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 2nd A Main

5-14 Bakersfield Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 14th A Main

5-21 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 2nd A Main

5-28 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars DNS

6-11 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 4th A Main

6-25 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 11th A Main

7-16 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 3rd A Main

7-23 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 2nd A Main

8-6 Santa Maria Raceway California Lightning Sprints 13th A Main*

8-25 Silver Dollar Speedway California Lightning Sprints 16th A Main

8-26 Placerville Speedway California Lightning Sprints 17th A Main

9-10 Lemoore Raceway California Lightning Sprints 11th A Main

9-17 Perris Auto Speedway POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints 2nd A Main

9-24 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 3rd A Main

10-1 Barona Speedway POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints 13th A Main

10-8 Mohave Valley Raceway California Lightning/POWRi Southwest 11th A Main

11-15 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 15th A Main

11-17 Placerville Speedway California Lightning Sprints 9th A Main

11-18 Placerville Speedway California Lightning Sprints 17th A Main

11-19 Placerville Speedway California Lightning Sprints 7th A Main

Seth Dyer 2022 Lightning Sprint Results

6-11 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 12th A Main

6-25 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 15th A Main

7-16 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 10th A Main

7-23 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 10th A Main

8-6 Santa Maria Raceway California Lightning Sprints 14th A Main

8-25 Silver Dollar Speedway California Lightning Sprints DNS

9-10 Lemoore Raceway California Lightning Sprints 14th A Main

9-17 Perris Auto Speedway POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints 16th A Main

9-24 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 18th A Main

10-20 Imperial Valley Raceway POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints 11th A Main

10-29 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 13th A Main

10-22 Imperial Valley Raceway POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints 11th A Main

11-15 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 11th A Main

Cal Smith 2022 Lightning Sprint Results

10-23 Imperial Valley Raceway POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints 12th A Main

11-17 Placerville Speedway California Lightning Sprints 11th A Main

11-18 Placerville Speedway California Lightning Sprints 9th A Main

11-19 Placerville Speedway California Lightning Sprints 9th A Main

J.D. Bentley 2022 Lightning Sprint Results

10-22 Imperial Valley Raceway POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints 1st A Main

10-23 Imperial Valley Raceway POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints 5th A Main