MERCEDES F1 DRIVER GEORGE RUSSELL AND ESPORTS CHAMPION JARNO OPMEER LEAD TEAMS AT THE IRACING ESPORTS SIM CHALLENGE

London, 8th December 2022 – IWC Schaffhausen have today hosted an exclusive esports challenge together with its partners, the Mercedes AMG PETRONAS Formula One™ team and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Esports Team. Consisting of two teams racing each other virtually on the Silverstone racetrack, the “iRacing Esports Sim Challenge” was live streamed to a global audience on Twitch from the new IWC boutique at the Battersea Power Station in London. Victory went to the team coached by Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One™ driver George Russell.

IWC Schaffhausen has joined forces with its partners, the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula OneTM Team and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Esports Team to organise the virtual “iRacing Esports Sim Challenge,” marking the opening of IWC’s new boutique in London.

The challenge consisted of two teams racing each other virtually on the Silverstone racetrack. One team was coached prior to the event by Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One™ team driver George Russell, the other one by Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Esports Team driver and two-time F1™ Esports Pro Series Drivers’ Champion Jarno Opmeer.

Among the guests attending the event alongside Jarno Opmeer were content creator Emma Walsh, presenter and content creator Harry Pinero, Artist and poet LionHeart, IWC-CEO Chris Grainger-Herr and Grant Wilson, IWC’s Brand Director for the United Kingdom.

A global audience followed the virtual racing action on the interactive live-streaming platform Twitch. The members of the winning team will be invited to a Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One™ factory tour and simulator experience in Brackley. In addition, the player with the fastest recorded lap received a Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Edition “Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One™ Team,” the first official team watch IWC developed for its partner.

The challenge marked the official opening of IWC’s new boutique at the Battersea Power Station, one of London’s most iconic landmarks.