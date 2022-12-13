Can I Ask My Lawyer for a Copy of the Settlement Check?

All lawsuits will have a settlement, whether you appear as a plaintiff or defendant. When the case is resolved, parties must take specific procedural steps before authorities can give the final check.

When Do I Get the Settlement Check?

If an attorney represents you, they will usually handle the distribution of the settlement check. In most cases, the relevant body will make the check to you and your attorney, with your attorney’s name listed first.

It takes between thirty to sixty days before you receive the settlement check is processed. Your attorney will then endorse the check and deposit it into their trust account. Once the funds have cleared, your attorney will deduct their legal fees and other expenses.

The remaining balance will then be forwarded to you via check or direct deposit, depending on your preference.

If an attorney does not represent you, the insurance company will likely send the settlement check directly to you. In this case, it is essential to note that you should only sign the release once you have consulted with an attorney.

How Much is the Settlement Check?

If you have already settled your personal injury case, you may wonder how much the settlement check will be. The amount given will depend on several factors, including:

The severity of your injuries,

The amount of medical bills you have incurred, and

Whether you have lost any wages due to your injuries.

Your attorney will consider all of these factors when negotiating a settlement on your behalf. If you have questions about how much your settlement check will be, you should speak to your attorney directly.

How is the Settlement Check Distributed?

The settlement check is distributed to the parties involved in the lawsuit according to the terms and conditions of the settlement agreement. The check is usually sent to the lawyer representing the plaintiff in the case. Then the lawyer distributes the funds to the plaintiff and any other parties entitled to receive a portion of the settlement.

What Happens if I Don’t Receive My Settlement Check?

You should contact your attorney if you are still waiting to receive your settlement check within the timeframe specified in your release agreement.

In some cases, the check may have been sent to the wrong address, or there may be a problem with the bank account into which authorities deposited it. If this is the case, your attorney can help to resolve the issue and get you your money.

Ask your attorney for a copy of the settlement check if you are curious about how much money you’ll receive. It’s important to remember that the settlement check is just one part of the equation.

Also, attorney’s fees and other expenses will need to be deducted from the total amount. As such, it’s best to wait until you receive your final statement from your lawyer before asking for a copy of the settlement check.