Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland Return to Front Row Motorsports in 2023

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (December 15, 2022) – Front Row Motorsports (FRM) will continue to be led by a mix of senior leadership and youthful star power in 2023 in the NASCAR Cup Series. After a career-best season, Michael McDowell will once again pilot the No. 34 Ford Mustang. Returning for his sophomore season is third-generation driver, Todd Gilliland, who will race the No. 38 Ford Mustang led by new crew chief Ryan Bergenty.

Bergenty, 39, came to FRM at the beginning of the 2021 season as the car chief of the No. 34 team with McDowell. Prior to FRM, the Plainville, Connecticut native won numerous races with Furniture Row Racing and Chip Ganassi Racing. Bergenty started his career as a mechanic and crew chief in the modified divisions in New England.

Gilliland will head into the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after a year of Cup experience under his belt. Completing a rookie campaign where he grabbed his first top-five and two top-10 finishes, Gilliland will come to the track with new crew chief, Bergenty, ready to build a better program.

“Although the number will be the same on our No. 38 Ford Mustang, we have major changes heading into 2023,” said Gilliland. “I know that Ryan will help elevate our program and give us a fresh start. Having a full season in the Cup Series under my belt, I feel that I’m better prepared, too. I’m ready to go.”

In 2022, McDowell backed up his Daytona 500 winning season with his best statistical season with 12 top-10 and two top-five finishes. He is looking forward to getting back behind the wheel in 2023 with new crew chief Travis Peterson and continuing his success at FRM.

“I’ve been really fortunate to find a home at Front Row Motorsports and to race for Bob Jenkins,” said McDowell. “We’ve accomplished so much together, and I feel strongly that we’re just going to continue to improve. We have work ahead of us, but Travis and this team are more than capable of having another great season. I’m grateful for all the partners who support this team and we’re going to fight hard to get back into the Playoffs in 2023.”

FRM recently announced a series of organizational changes, including Seth Barbour being named Technical Director. The moves are aimed to improve the on-track performance for McDowell and Gilliland.

“Michael and Todd are an intricate part of continuing our NASCAR Cup Series success in 2023,” said Jerry Freeze, General Manager. “Michael and the No. 34 team are coming off a record year, and we believe with Travis Peterson, they will only build on that success and have an even better season.”

“Todd showed us growth in his rookie campaign,” continued Freeze. “The addition of Ryan as the crew chief, and the promotion of Seth, we believe we’re making changes to give Todd what he needs to improve.”

As previously announced, Zane Smith will return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with select NASCAR Cup Series starts. Chris Lawson will continue to lead the championship team.

Partners for all programs and drivers will be announced early in 2023.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.