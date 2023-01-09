Magnus Racing, joined again by Flex-Box for Season, Adds Nicki Thiim to Rolex 24 Roster

*ding*

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH. (January 9, 2023) – After months of intense worldwide speculation rivaling only the January 6th committee report and the release of Donald Trump’s tax returns, Magnus Racing is excited to make two big announcements. First, the return of longtime sponsor, Flex-Box, an international leader in the shipping container industry, yielding Magnus Racing with Flex-Box for 2023. The team is also proud to announce that Denmark sensation Nicki Thiim will join team regulars John Potter, Andy Lally, and Spencer Pumpelly in the No. 44 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 as the group contests the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona. The team previously revealed plans to run in all four IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship endurance races with Potter, Lally, and Pumpelly, with the remaining sprint races to be determined at a later date.

Nicki Thiim Joining as driver for Rolex 24

Straight from the land of the world’s favorite brick toy, Nicki Thiim brings an illustrious resume and an impressive head of hair to the driving lineup of the No. 44 Aston Martin Vantage GT3. The 33-year-old needs little introduction, but for the newer members of our audience, Thiim is an Aston Marton Racing Factory Driver and two-time WEC Champion. He has shiny and prestigious awards from all over the world, having secured victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans (2014), the 24H Nürburgring (2017), and the FIA World Endurance Championship (2016, 2020).

“The Rolex 24 At Daytona is one of my personal highlights of the year,” exclaimed Thiim. “To go there with all that Aston Martin and Magnus Racing with Flex-Box have done in IMSA over the years is a great opportunity. The fact that the Magnus crew did so well last year gives you a little more confidence to go there and do well for everyone! The Rolex 24 is the start of every season, and one of the top-three races every driver wants to do and do well in. Going from winter break straight to fighting a big battle is super awesome and exciting!”

Flex-Box Joining for Season

Flex-Box first partnered with Magnus Racing in 2011 at the Twelve Hours of Sebring, then they came together again for a full season in 2013. After that, Magnus and Flex-Box have partnered together numerous times in IMSA competition. Flex-Box is an international leader in shipping container development and manufacturing. Offering the “Best Box, Best Price”, they are known worldwide for continuing innovation and development of new industry standards, manufacturing shipping containers to meet customer requirements.

“We have worked together with Flex-Box for a number of seasons, most recently in 2020, and it’s great to be back with them again,” said Team Somebody John Potter. “Every time I drive through the newer tunnel into Daytona, I see on the wall our historic Magnus Racing/Flex-Box car and it brings back memories of our great partnerships. The best we have finished at Daytona with Flex-Box on the car was in 2020 when finishing second, and I hope we can improve that this year! We are partnered together for the entire season, so I hope we can find success beyond Daytona as well!”

The No. 44 Magnus Racing with Flex-Box Aston Martin Vantage GT3 will debut its new luminescent grey and blue livery, with a touch of Flex-Box orange, at the Roar Before the 24, the first full-series test at Daytona International Speedway, January 20-22. The team will participate in the several-day test event, getting Thiim plugged into the team and everyone getting significant track time in the Aston Martin. The 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona will begin Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 1:40 PM Eastern, with all 24 hours airing live on Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service. The race will start on NBC, and move across NBC Universal platforms, as well, concluding on USA. For more tune-in details and event information, visit imsa.com.