Jonathan Browne Returns to Turn 3 Motorsport for 2023 USF Pro 2000 Championship

Irishman set for sophomore campaign after a strong rookie season

Mundelein, Ill. (January 9, 2023) – Irishman Jonathan Browne will return to Turn 3 Motorsport in 2023 for his sophomore year in the USF Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires. The 22-year-old is a proven competitor who secured his first pole position at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Grand Prix last year and ended the season by taking the fastest overall time against new and returning competitors on day one of the official USF Pro Championships Fall Combine test in October.

Before shifting his career to the U.S.A., Browne was crowned champion of the world famous Formula Ford Festival in 2019, won the Champion of Brands title and all five of its comprising races in 2020, and landed on the podium in his debut GB3 race event in 2021, just to name a few of his racing accomplishments in the U.K. and Ireland.

Following his rookie 2022 USF Pro 2000 season, Browne has continued extensive training and testing in preparation for his return the series to vie for the championship title in 2023.

2 Jonathan Browne // USF Pro 2000

“I’m very happy to be back with Turn 3 Motorsport for the 2023 season,” said Browne. “We have learned a lot during last season that I believe will help us have a stronger season this year. The post-season tests have gone really well in developing our car and my skills, so I am looking forward to keeping the momentum going into the coming weeks and hitting the ground running in our first race at St. Petersburg.”

“It’s a pleasure to have Jonathan returning to our team for the 2023 season,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “His first year in U.S. racing was a huge learning experience for him, and I feel he’s going to have a very successful second year. We’ve conducted a lot of winter testing in preparation for his sophomore year which has all gone extremely well, and we’ve made huge gains with both Jonathan and the car performance from where we ended the 2022 season. We are now fully focused on our pre-season testing which starts in the next few weeks. We are looking forward to that first race event at St. Peterburg in March!”

This year’s competitors will gather February 27-28 for the official pre-season Spring Training at Sebring International Raceway followed by the first event of the USF Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires season on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida from March 3-5.

About Turn 3 Motorsport: Turn 3 Motorsport is a full-service operation specializing in racecar preparation, engineering, and driver development. Founded and managed by racecar driver and coach Peter Dempsey, T3M is focused on professional service, team member growth, and high-level performance across multiple racing series.

In 2019, the team secured the Blue Marble Cocktails Radical Cup North America championship titles in the 1340cc, 1500cc, and overall classes. Later that year, Peter and Turn 3 Motorsport achieved a record-breaking win at the NASA 25 Hours of Thunderhill endurance race, piloting the #10 Eastern Racing / Turn 3 Motorsport Radical SR3 RSX 1340 to a dominating win, leading 638 out of 672 laps, and becoming the first car under two liters to achieve the overall win.

In the team’s rookie season, Turn 3 Motorsport attracted attention out of the gate by winning the season opener of the 2020 Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires in a sweeping performance with Singaporean driver Danial Frost. Frost and the team went on to achieve a pole position, six podium finishes, and third overall in the championship in 2020.

In 2021, T3M expanded its presence in the Road to Indy by introducing a two-car program into the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship alongside its Indy Pro 2000 Championship campaign. In its debut USF2000 season, the team found victory at the season finale with American driver Josh Green as well as earning an additional podium and fifth overall in the championship. The team earned further accolades in the Indy Pro 2000 series with a race win at the season finale by Irish driver James Roe as well as a pole position at World Wide Technology Raceway and seventh overall in the championship.

In 2022, T3M showed its strength and teamwork by achieving a podium, win, and/or pole at 7 of the 9 events on the Road to Indy calendar with drivers Josh Green, Jonathan Browne, and Christian Weir each earning the aforementioned results across two different series (USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000).