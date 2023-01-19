CELSIUS® ESSENTIAL ENERGY, SPIRE MOTORSPORTS REVEAL MULTI-RACE PARTNERSHIP FOR 2023

Fitness and Lifestyle Energy Drink to Sponsor Corey LaJoie in Great American Race

CONCORD, N.C. (January 19, 2023) – Spire Motorsports and CELSIUS® have reached a multi-race partnership for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season beginning with the 65th running of the of the Daytona 500 where the healthier energy drink alternative will serve as the primary sponsor of Corey LaJoie’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

CELSIUS® is functional, Essential Energy, a better-for-you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. Made with a clinically proven formula of energy-boosting ingredients, seven Essential Vitamins and zero sugar, CELSIUS® was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals, and elevate their everyday lives.

LaJoie finished 14th in last year’s Daytona 500 and earned a venue-best sixth-place finish in the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400. The 31-year-old veteran racer logged 14 total starts at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) on NASCAR’s senior circuit, including 12 on the traditional 2.5-mile superspeedway and two on the daunting 3.61-mile road course. He has led eight laps, notching three top-10 and seven top-20 finishes.

Spire Motorsports has also notched 12 starts in NASCAR’s premiere division at DIS, leading 14 laps, while earning one win, two top-five and five top-10 finishes. LaJoie, Jamie McMurray, Ross Chastain, Justin Haley and Landon Cassill have all combined to record a solid 13.8 finishing average for the two-car, Concord, N.C.-headquartered team at the “World Center of Racing.”

“I couldn’t be happier to race with CELSIUS,” said LaJoie. “The CELSIUS brand and product not only align with my energy needs on race day, but also boosts my active everyday lifestyle. I look forward to being part of the CELSIUS family and vying for the opportunity to put Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevy Camaro in victory lane at the Daytona 500.”

The 65th running of the Daytona 500 will be televised live on FOX, Sunday, February 19 beginning at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). The first of 36 races on the 2023 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About CELSIUS Holdings, Inc.

CELSIUS Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS energy drinks offer proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS energy drinks are backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits provided by them. For more information, please visit: https://www.celsius.com.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports is a full-time, two-car NASCAR Cup Series race team co-owned by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. In 2023, Spire Motorsports will field the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for driver Corey LaJoie and No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Ty Dillion. The team also fields a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team in select events.

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway.