Four Loko to sponsor Ryan Ellis at COTA

Ryan Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing are proud to announce that Four Loko is returning as a sponsor in 2023, sponsoring the No.43 Chevrolet Camaro at Circuit of the Americas on March 25th. The iconic brand first entered the sport last year sponsoring Ellis at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in his first race with Alpha Prime Racing, in an exciting event where the Four Loko Chevy avoided multiple crashes at the 1.5-mile oval, finishing 13th.

Four Loko, at its core, thrives on fueling epic stories that make life unforgettable. Four Loko salutes those who dare to live in the moment, who dare to be bold, and unexpected. Four Loko’s 2022 release of Four Loko USA and Loko USA car design embodies the lifestyle and energy of the American NASCAR fan.

“We’re very excited to partner with Ryan and the team for a second year. Ryan was a wonderful partner for us in 2022, his enthusiasm for the brand, openness for fun content & collaboration between teams made it a no brainer to run this back in 2023. We also can’t wait to get this car in front of his and our fans in Texas.,” said Sam Catalina, VP of Marketing for Phusion Projects.

“We’re going into our second year with Four Loko as a sponsor and it’s still crazy to me that I get to be part of such a fun and exciting partnership. This is a brand that I grew up around in college and I never thought I’d be driving a Four Loko sponsored race car in NASCAR,” said Ryan Ellis, driver of the No.43 Four Loko Chevy. “We got so much attention last year with the scheme – bald eagles shooting lasers, bears crushing Four Loko cans, it’s hard not to get attention with chaos like that on the car. But we also had a great run and got a lot of TV time for the brand and I know NASCAR fans loved seeing a new brand come into the sport and just own the spotlight like that. Having heard the ideas and seen some sample schemes for this year, I am so excited to reveal their ideas to fans and I hope we can build this partnership into more races in 2023 and beyond.”

“It’s so cool to be associated with a brand as fun and notable as Four Loko. We had a blast with the brand last year – not only at the racetrack, but with all the innovative content we created together, and throughout all of the time we were able to spend with their group. COTA will certainly be a different event than Las Vegas, but the environment and crowd will be a great fit. We’re really excited for them to experience their first road course with Ryan Ellis and we’re looking forward to an exciting partnership once again,” said Tommy Joe Martins, President of Alpha Prime Racing.

Tune In Info:

The NASCAR Xfinity Series 250 at Circuit of the Americas race will be broadcasted live on FS1 beginning at 4pm ET on March 25th.

Practice is scheduled for Friday, March 24th, from 6:30 PM- 7:00 PM ET. Qualifying, to set the lineup for Saturday’s race, follows shortly thereafter from 7:00 PM until 8:00 PM ET.

Radio coverage will be on MRN and SiriusXM – complete weekend tune-in information will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Four Loko / Phusion Projects

The Four Loko journey has been one of relentless creativity. Debuting in the United States market in 2005 by Phusion Projects, Four Loko has taken the lead on alcoholic malt beverages with their core and sour flavors and pregame. In 2022, they released the most patriotic flavor the world has ever seen, Four Loko USA. In 2023, Four Loko is headed to space with the launch of Sour Cosmic Punch, in partnership with Warheads candies. Four Loko can currently be found at leading retailers across the United States and in 35 countries. Follow @fourLoko or visit fourloko.com to learn more.

About Alpha Prime Racing

Alpha Prime Racing is a NASCAR Xfinity Series team co-owned by NASCAR driver Tommy Joe Martins and Alpha Prime Sports Founder and CEO Caesar Bacarella. The team was originally founded in 2009 under the name Martins Racing and has since grown into a three-car Chevrolet team, adding the No. 43 Chevrolet in 2023, primarily piloted by Ryan Ellis.