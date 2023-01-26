Stewart-Haas Racing Signs Driver Chase Briscoe to Multiyear Contract Extension

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (Jan. 26, 2023) – Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) has signed driver Chase Briscoe to a multiyear contract extension, keeping the 28-year-old racer in its No. 14 Ford Mustang for many more seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series.

SHR promoted Briscoe to the Cup Series in 2021 after he won a season-best nine races during his 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign. Briscoe continued to perform in Cup, handily winning the rookie-of-the-year title. The Mitchell, Indiana-native then enjoyed a breakout sophomore season, winning his first Cup Series race on March 13, 2022 at Phoenix Raceway in just his 40th career start. The victory secured Briscoe’s place in the NASCAR Playoffs and earned him the honor of being the 200th Cup Series winner in NASCAR history.

“Chase has made the most of every opportunity and the proof is in the results. Keeping him at SHR was a priority and we’re proud to have him in our racecars for many more years to come,” said Tony Stewart, the NASCAR Hall of Famer who co-owns SHR with Haas Automation founder Gene Haas.

Briscoe enters 2023 representing primary partners Mahindra Ag North America, HighPoint.com, Rush Truck Centers, Magical Vacation Planner, Ford Performance Racing School, Code 3 Associates, Cummins and Mobil Delvac 1.

“It’s huge to have stability, with my team and my partners. It just gives you more confidence. Stewart-Haas Racing is where I want to be for a long time. It’s the place I’ve known longer than anywhere else in my NASCAR career,” said Briscoe.

“I remember getting signed by Ford in 2017 and I told people, ‘You know, if I could pick one place to be, it would be Stewart-Haas Racing. And if I could drive one car, it would be the 14 car. That would be the ultimate dream.’ And now, here I am.

“SHR has such a great group of people, from the Xfinity Series to the Cup Series, and they’ve all just guided me in the right direction. From drivers to crew chiefs to crew members, they’ve always had my back, and that’s been a huge help – just having people believe in you.”

Briscoe is a third-generation racer whose career began on dirt tracks in and around his home state of Indiana. Since he was 13, Briscoe has followed in his grandfather’s and father’s footsteps, racing sprint cars on the rough-and-tumble bullrings of the Midwest. In 2014, Briscoe moved to North Carolina to pursue a career in stock car racing. He volunteered in race shops before landing the chance to pilot an ARCA Racing Series entry for Briggs Cunningham III for two races in 2015. Briscoe parlayed that opportunity into a full-time ride for 2016, winning six races and the championship before advancing to the NASCAR Truck Series in 2017 with Brad Keselowski Racing. After winning the Truck Series’ rookie-of-the-year award, a limited Xfinity Series schedule followed in 2018 with SHR and Roush-Fenway Racing. Briscoe earned his first career Xfinity Series win with SHR on Sept. 29, 2018 at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval. He then competed full time in the Xfinity Series with SHR in 2019 and 2020, qualifying for the NASCAR Playoffs both seasons.

“Growing up in Indiana and racing sprint cars, the guy I always looked up to was Tony Stewart. To be able to drive for him is a dream come true. To know I’ll have my name above the door of that No. 14 Ford Mustang for a really long time means a lot, and I’m ready to write my own history in it,” Briscoe said.

“Tony and Gene have built something really special in Stewart-Haas Racing and I’m incredibly proud to be a part of this organization.”

