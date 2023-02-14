Carson Hocevar – NextEra Energy 250 Race Advance

NextEra Energy 250 | Daytona International Speedway (100 Laps / 250 Miles)

Friday, February 17 | Daytona Beach, Florida | 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Michigan) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Carson Hocevar on Friday’s Race at Daytona: “We were pretty fast last year, but we opted to ride in the back most of the race. We were fast at Talladega and led laps. The plan is to not ride. We want to win both stages, and just be up front, and hopefully not get crashed. That’s the expectation but, if we crash, I’d rather crash up front. I feel that we’re going to be the truck to beat when we go to Las Vegas and throughout the rest of the year.”

Hocevar at Daytona International Speedway: In two starts at the famed 2.5-mile superspeedway, Hocevar has finished inside the top-10 in both appearances, including a top-five finish in 2021.

On the Truck: “With the support of WWEX Racing, Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz, and Unishippers, along with Chevrolet support, we have the most resources we’ve ever had and have really high expectations this season.”

Hocevar on heading into his third season: “I feel really good. We now know what we were missing and that should be everything. We have really good pit crews, trucks, builds and notes going into the season. My number is about five; I think it’s going to take about five wins to win the NASCAR Truck Series championship; so that’s our goal.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 115,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains.

With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $5 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, visit wwexracing.com.