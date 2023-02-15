JR Motorsports — NXS Daytona Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Daytona International Speedway

RACE: Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 (120 laps / 300 miles)

DATE: Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023

Broadcast Information – TV: 5 p.m. ET on FS1 / Radio: 4:30 p.m. ET on MRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet

• Sam Mayer returns for his second full-time season piloting the No. 1 Chevrolet for JRM with Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions riding along with him.

• The 19-year-old made a bold statement in the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with 11 top fives, 19 top 10s and earned his first career pole at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the spring.

• The last time Mayer visited a superspeedway, Talladega last season, the Franklin, Wis. native finished second in a mad dash to the line against AJ Allmendinger.

• Mayer will have a new crew chief for 2023 as Mardy Lindley will call the shots atop the No. 1 pit box.

Josh Berry

No. 8 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats & ATV’s Chevrolet

• Josh Berry will make his fourth start at Daytona on Saturday, this time in the No. 8 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats & ATV’s Chevrolet Camaro. In his three previous attempts at DIS, Berry earned a best finish of 16th coming last spring.

• Berry and crew chief Taylor Moyer are together again for 2023. Moyer was Berry’s crew chief in 2021 for Berry’s races in the No. 8 Chevrolet, and the pair won at Martinsville Speedway that spring.

• Coming off a season in which he made the Championship 4 in the NXS, Berry will seek to improve on his three victories, 11 top-five and 20 top-10 finishes from 2022.

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards / Swiffer Chevrolet

• Brandon Jones will make his JRM debut on his 26th birthday at Daytona driving the Menards/Swiffer Chevrolet Camaro.

• Jones has made 14 starts at the 2.5-mile facility and has amassed two top fives and four top 10s, with a best finish of third coming in the season-opening race of 2019.

• Jones’ crew chief Jason Burdett has been atop the pit box for 16 starts at Daytona and has a pair of runner-up finishes coming in the 2016 and 2019 seasons. Burdett previously called the shots for Allgaier before moving to Jones and the No. 9.

• In 24 starts at Talladega and Daytona, Jones has five top fives and eight top 10s, with a best finish of second (twice).

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Platinum Anniversary Chevrolet

• Justin Allgaier kicks off the 2023 season-opening NXS event behind the wheel of a special platinum edition of the BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet commemorating BRANDT’s 70th Anniversary celebration.

• Allgaier enters the new season fresh off 2022 that saw the Illinois native earn three wins, 16 top fives, 23 top 10s and qualify for the Championship 4 for the fifth time in his career.

• In 24 starts in the NXS at Daytona International Speedway, Allgaier has scored six top fives, 10 top 10s, and has earned a best finish of second on two separate occasions (July 2016, Feb. 2019).

Driver Quotes

“I can’t wait to get down to Daytona and get the 2023 season started with this No. 1 team. We had an awesome season last year and I really learned a ton in my first fulltime season. We have Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions back on the car in Daytona and I am hoping to bring them to Victory Lane in the season opener. Coming off a strong second-place finish at Talladega last year, I am ready to do the same at Daytona.“ – Sam Mayer

“Reuniting with Jim (Pohlman, crew chief) has been great so far and I feel extremely confident that we will hit the ground running this weekend in Daytona. JR Motorsports always prepares phenomenal superspeedway cars, so if we can just avoid trouble out there, I see no reason why we can’t be up front fighting for the win with our teammates in the end. I’m ready to get going and see what we can do with this special platinum edition of our BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet. We’re ready to go.” – Justin Allgaier

“This team has really been working hard this offseason to put together a season like we had last year and hopefully better. I’m ready to get this season started with the Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats & ATV’s Chevrolet. It’s great to be back with Taylor (Moyer, crew chief) and this entire team. Daytona gives us a great chance to lock into the NXS Playoffs first time out and start the drive for the championship the right way.” – Josh Berry

“I’m really looking forward to getting this season under way with this No. 9 Menards/Swiffer Chevrolet team. This entire group at JRM has always been strong at the superspeedway and they were really the team to beat every week last year, so hopefully we can help build on that strength and carry their momentum over to this season. It’s a new team, new season and I’m back with the Chevrolet brand. I’m ready to get going.” – Brandon Jones

JRM Team Updates

• JR Motorsports at Daytona: JR Motorsports has competed at “The World Center of Racing” a combined 100 times in the NXS. Over the course of these 100 starts at the historic 2.5-mile facility, JRM has tallied seven wins, 27 top fives and 41 top 10s. JRM’s most recent win came during the 2020 season when Noah Gragson drove the No. 9 to Victory Lane to secure his first career NXS victory. The seven wins makes Daytona the winningest track for the organization.

• Bass Pro Shops CLUB Card: Earn two percent back in CLUB Points on Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s purchases and at participating Cenex locations. Earn one percent back everywhere else Mastercard is accepted. You can earn unlimited CLUB Points that never expire for open accounts. Redeem points for merchandise at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s or at Bass Pro Shops restaurants and resorts through the mobile app. Apply now.

• Souvenir Rig: All four JRM drivers will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports/LEGACY M.C. souvenir rig on Saturday, Feb. 18. Justin Allgaier will be signing from 1:50 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. The trio of Josh Berry, Sam Mayer and Brandon Jones will be signing from 2:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

• Team Chevy Display: All four JRM drivers will appear at the Team Chevy display located in the Daytona fan zone on Saturday, Feb. 18. Allgaier and Jones will appear from 10 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Berry and Mayer will appear from 1:45 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.